It’s been five years since 55-year-old Laura Price was killed in a traffic crash in Wildwood.
Last week, a Wildwood man was convicted in the case and faces the possibility of life in prison.
In August of 2017, it was just after 1:30 p.m. when Anthony Nepoleon Brown, identified as the driver of 2007 BMW, and an unidentified passenger, were being pursued by law enforcement, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The pursuit took place on C.R. 219, approaching S.R. 44. Brown reportedly ran a stop sign at the intersection of S.R. 44, colliding with a Honda CRV driven by Price. Her vehicle began to rotate and overturned several times. Price was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
The BMW reportedly struck two other vehicles – a Chevrolet pickup truck and a Mack semi-trailer, before coming to rest underneath the semi. Both the driver and the passenger of the BMW fled through the driver’s door.
The case was tried on Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 30 and 31 of this year. The jury found 33-year-old Anthony Nepoleon Brown guilty of third-degree murder, leaving a fatal crash scene, causing death by fleeing and eluding, possessing methamphetamine, driving with an invalid license and resisting law enforcement without violence.
Dan Geraghty, prosecuting attorney in the case, said because Brown is a habitual offender, it will impact his sentencing and he faces up to 30 years for the third degree murder conviction. He faces life sentences for leaving the scene of an accident causing death, fleeing and eluding causing death.
“Certainly, the nature of the case was a challenge and making sure everything was done correctly in the trial, Geraghty said, adding prosecutors had to rely on DNA evidence to prove who was behind the wheel.
Authorities also utilized FBI assistance, enhancing dash camera footage to see which of the two occupants in the car fled first – both fled out the driver’s side door of the car.
While no sentencing date has been set yet, Geraghty said it is likely to be in November.