A 23-year-old Wildwood man was arrested for reportedly stabbing someone 14 times with a small-blade on Thursday, Feb. 9, according a Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) report.
The report notes that Johnathan Gene Knight, the suspect, also struck the victim “… in the face and head with a blunt instrument causing tooth loss.”
The sheriff’s office responded to a residence on C.R. 503 D, just before noon that day and made contact with the victim (the SCSO has not released the name of the victim), who was sitting outside the front door of the residence and appeared to be in severe distress and covered in blood.
According to the report, Knight then approached and asked about the situation, but the victim asked deputies to keep Knight away from him and said Knight was the person responsible for his injuries. Knight was handcuffed and taken to the sheriff’s office on Powell Road in Wildwood.
The victim’s statement indicated that he had been home, playing video games when Knight arrived and attacked him. Following a video interview with the suspect, investigators obtained a search warrant for the other location, where they discovered a large amount of what appeared to blood in the main living room, several tooth fragments and blood spatter on the front door and wall.
Detectives also collected two glass smoking pipes, field testing positive for marijuana.
Knight was arrested for aggravated battery, with no bond set.