It’s giving season and Marco’s Pizza stores in Wildwood, Lady Lake and The Villages, along with support from their other stores, raised more than $3,600 for the more than 9,000 veterans residing in the local area.
Marco’s partnered with the Villages for Veterans Association to raise money to help local veterans that are in need of support.
The stores have been running a special since April of this year - Code “V4V” buy a one topping extra-large pizza $13.99” and Marco’s donated $2 off that purchase.
The total amount raised is $3,634.00. Marco’s recently presented the donation to Marie Bogdonoff, founder of the Villages for Veteran’s Association.
The funds will help build a home for disabled female veterans, in the Villages area.
A study performed by HUD and the VA found female veterans were more likely to be homeless than their male counterparts and four times more likely to be homeless than their non-veteran sisters.
To help these women, Villagers for Veterans’ next major objective is ASHLEY’S HOUSE, a Lake County transition home providing a temporary, safe home for eight deserving women vets by providing job training, counseling and female camaraderie as they build self-sufficiency.