It’s giving season and Marco’s Pizza stores in Wildwood, Lady Lake and The Villages, along with support from their other stores, raised more than $3,600 for the more than 9,000 veterans residing in the local area. Shown from left to right are: Marie Bogdonoff (Villagers for Veterans), Pete Hiles (Marco’s Pizza franchisee), Mike Fletcher (Marco’s Pizza area representative) and Rob Bogdonoff.