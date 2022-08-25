Master Gardener Volunteer trainees will complete a comprehensive horticultural training program. Training includes topics such as basic botany, soils fertilizer and composting, vegetable production, ornamental and turf diseases and insects, best management practices for lawns and landscapes, citrus and more.
Classes will be held on Wednesdays from Aug. 31 through Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Trainees will complete a 75-hour volunteer commitment the first year, and then there after 35 hours and 12 hours of continuing education.
Manual and class materials included with cost. Applications will be made available on the UF/IFAS website at https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/sumter/home-garden/master-gardener/ or may be requested by contacting Lisa Sanderson at lsanderson@ufl.edu or dmlester@ufl.edu or by calling 352-559-6862. Please call with any questions!
Cost: $150
Dates: Wednesdays, Aug. 31 through Dec. 7, 2022
Every Monday, - Ask the Master Gardener Plant Clinic, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., in-Person except for state holidays, Sumter County Health Department Building at 8015 East CR-466, Suite A, The Villages.
Every Friday, Ask the Master Gardener Plant Clinic, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., in-Person except for state holidays, The Villages Sumter County Service Center at 7375 Powell Road, Wildwood.
Oct. 22, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Save the Date for Plantoberfest Vendor Plant Sale, sponsored by the UF/IFAS Extension Sumter County Master Gardener Volunteers. The sale is held at Wildwood Community Center on Powell Road, Wildwood, FL. Fall is a great time to plant! Mark your calendar for this great fall event!
Applying the Nine: Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ Series
A Florida-Friendly Landscape is a beautiful, low maintenance landscape that protects Florida’s environmental resources. This training provides in-depth information on how to implement each of the nine Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ Principles.
Topics
Aug. 29: Reduce Stormwater Runoff & Protect the Waterfront
Cost: FREE
When: Mondays: 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Online via Zoom
Register at - https://go.ufl.edu/n6llwo3
For more information contact nsamuel@ufl.edu
Limited Landscape Pesticide License Exam Review and Test
Looking to get a Limited Commercial Landscape Maintenance (aka “The Roundup License”) or Limited Lawn and Ornamental pesticide license? Enjoy six hours of uproarious (and for Limited Commercial Landscape Maintenance, legally mandated) classroom time as we go over what you need to know to pass your exams.
CEUs Offered:
Morning Session Only: 2 CORE 482/487 and 2 of the following categories: O&T, Commercial L&O, LLO, LCLM, LUF. Satisfies LLO and LCLM annual renewal.
Full Day CEUs: 2 CORE 482/487, 2 LUF, and 4 of the following categories: O&T, Commercial L&O, LLO, LCLM
Cost: $35
When: Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022
Where: UF/IFAS Pasco County Extension - One Stop Shop, 15029 14th St, Dade City, FL, 33523
Register at - https://pascolimitedreview2022.eventbrite.com
For more information contact smith197@ufl.edu
4-H Online Open Enrollment - Aug. 1st, v2.4honline.com
Sumter County 2021-2022 4-H Awards Banquet – Aug. 12th @ 6 PM, Sumter County Fairgrounds, Expo 5
Want to get text updates from Sumter County 4-H?
Text @schewning to 81010 to get the latest updates from Sumter 4-H straight to your phone!