Master Gardener Volunteer trainees will complete a comprehensive horticultural training program. Training includes topics such as basic botany, soils fertilizer and composting, vegetable production, ornamental and turf diseases and insects, best management practices for lawns and landscapes, citrus and more.
Classes will be held on Wednesdays from Aug. 31 through Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Trainees will complete a 75-hour volunteer commitment the first year, and then there after 35 hours and 12 hours of continuing education. Manual and class materials included with cost.
Applications will be made available on the UF/IFAS website at https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/sumter/home-garden/master-gardener/ or may be requested by contacting Lisa Sanderson at lsanderson@ufl.edu or dmlester@ufl.edu or by calling 352-559-6862. Please call with any questions!
Cost: $150
Dates: Wednesdays, through Dec. 7, 2022
- - - - -
Every Monday, - Ask the Master Gardener Plant Clinic, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., in-Person except for state holidays, Sumter County Health Department Building at 8015 East CR-466, Suite A, The Villages.
Every Friday, Ask the Master Gardener Plant Clinic, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., in-Person except for state holidays, The Villages Sumter County Service Center at 7375 Powell Road, Wildwood.
Oct. 22, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Save the Date for Plantoberfest Vendor Plant Sale, sponsored by the UF/IFAS Extension Sumter County Master Gardener Volunteers. The sale is held at Wildwood Community Center on Powell Road, Wildwood, FL. Fall is a great time to plant! Mark your calendar for this great fall event!