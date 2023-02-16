As we begin another year, I am in awe of how far we have come and excited about where we are going as a city.
It’s no exaggeration to say I remember when Wildwood had a stop sign at the corner of U.S. 301 and S.R. 44.
We were a small, rural community, built around and by the railroad. Every family in town was connected to Seaboard Airline Rail, in one way or another.
Today, we are a rapidly growing, diversified community, rich with the history and heritage of those who have lived their entire lives here, and the expansion of retirees and others who are coming in droves, for good reason.
Wildwood offers a multitude of housing options; great dining and entertainment; and excellent access to airports, beaches, theme parks and major metropolitan areas.
As we continue to diversify and expand, it is critical we do not lose sight of our humble beginnings. We must embrace our roots as we branch out and blossom. I’m grateful we have such a passionate, dedicated and talented team of city employees working every day to ensure our path forward is forged with careful thought, consideration and common sense.
It’s an honor and a privilege to serve as your mayor. Every day I speak with citizens and, more importantly, listen to them.
I encourage you to get involved in our community, whether you’ve lived here for decades or have just moved in. Attend our city commission meetings. Take advantage of our parks, other facilities and events. Participate in our outreach initiatives.
Your voice matters - we are stronger and smarter when we work together.