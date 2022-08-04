The primary election is slated for Aug. 23, 2022. Early voting for the primary election begins Saturday, Aug. 13. In an effort to help voters get to know their candidates, the Times is publishing Meet the Candidates sections for the next two weeks - Aug. 4 and Aug. 11, 2022.
The Times submitted a series of questions to candidates, regarding their run for political office. The responses of those who returned the series will be shared in the sections. Responses appear as they were submitted by candidates, except for any edits made for space, grammar and punctuation, readability or potential libel.
The responses for candidates running for local offices – county commission, school board, etc., are being published this week – Aug. 4. The responses from candidates running for state and federal offices will be published next week, Aug. 11, 2022.
Cast your vote: Early voting polls are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit the Sumter County Supervisor of Elections Office at 7375 Powell Road in Wildwood – Suite 125 or 316 E. Anderson Avenue in Bushnell.
Visit the website at electioninfo@sumtercountyfl.gov or call 352-569-1541.
- - - - -
Andy Bilardello
County Commission
District 2
I have 64 years of life experience and I’m running for the Sumter County Board of Commissioner’s District 2. I currently live in the City of Wildwood.
Please tell us about your family: I’m divorced and have two adult children. My son is a firefighter/paramedic and my daughter is a flight attendant. Both are, I’m proud to say, graduates of Florida State University.
Where are you originally from and how/why did you choose Sumter County?
I grew up in Broward County and started to visit Sumter in the early 80s to visit a high school friend, who moved here with her parents, Jim and Peggy Catlett. they were educators at South Sumter High School and Webster Elementary. I moved here four years ago, to care for my elderly mother who lives in The Villages.
What do you feel is most important for a representative to do when elected to office?
A representative is just that, a representative of the people who elected you to office. I will represent ALL the people, not a special interest group. I pledge to be “The People’s Commissioner.”
Is there a politician who best represents you and your views and if so, in what ways?
A current politician would be our great Governor, Ron DeSantis. I know that not everyone agrees with all of his decisions (including me), but I truly believe that he makes his decisions based on what he thinks is in the best interests of all Floridians. Past politicians would be Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump. Their decisions were based on what was best for the American people, not the “Party.”
As you move into office, what would be your priority/priorities?
My first priority would be to make the Board more transparent and available to the people. We need to have our meetings live streamed so that our residents, throughout the county, whether they live in The Villages, Croom, Tarrytown, Mabel, or elsewhere, can see their representatives at work without having to drive many miles to do so. I would also make a motion to move the meetings back to 7 p.m., so more people who are still working can attend.
How would you accomplish or deal with those priorities?
I would task the conty administrator to make it happen. There is absolutely no reason why these meetings cannot be broadcast so all residents can see them.
What kind of person are you on a team and what do you bring to the table? I am definitely a team player who has the ability to listen to all sides of an issue and make a decision based on what I believe is in the best interests of my constituents.
In a team environment, what role do you usually take on?
Because of my leadership positions in both the military and law enforcement, I tend to take on a leadership role but have no problem allowing other team members to have input and be heard.
Why are you seeking this office?
My opponent has been in office for 16 years and now wants four more. I think that’s too much time for one person to be on a board. We need fresh eyes on the way things are done in Sumter County. I will be those eyes for the people of Sumter.
What is your experience?
I have been in government my entire adult life. I spent almost 30 years in the military reserves and over 35 years as a law enforcement officer. In both, I rose through the ranks and learned all about leadership and how to get things done.
What are your greatest strengths?
I always find ways to work more effectively. I use a common sense approach and set high personal standards of performance. Because of my military and law enforcement careers, I am very disciplined and precise and believe in consistency of standards.
What are your weaknesses?
My military and law enforcement background have made me sometimes appear unemotional. This is an area that I am constantly working on improving.
What do you consider to be your greatest accomplishment and why?
Out of over 50 well-qualified candidates, I was chosen to be the Public Safety Director for the Village of Taos Ski Valley in New Mexico. In that position I was directly responsible for overseeing the police, fire, EMS and Search and Rescue operations.
What are you passionate about and why?
I love serving. I believe that we are at our best when we are serving others. It is the rent that we pay for living in this great nation. It’s the very purpose of life and not something that you just do in your spare time.
What is your training/schooling background and where? I have 40 years of training and schooling under my belt. My highest educational level is holding a master’s degree in Public Administration from Nova Southeastern University in South Florida.
If there was one aspect of government that you could change, what would it be and why? I would propose term limits for every elected official. Serving was never meant to be a career. Do your time and move on, give someone else a chance to serve and share their ideas and experiences.
- - - - - -
Jeff Bogue
County Comission
District 4
I am a resident focused, community-centered conservative, endorsed by the Villages property owners association, and Fair Government for Sumter. I am a solution driven leader for the residents, not special interest. I promise to remain accessible, objective and accountable to the citizens of Sumter County, I will vote your vote as your government representative. I pledge to listen and represent the citizens first. My service as a firefighter/paramedic and current director of EMS has prepared me to be your next Sumter County Commissioner.
A vote for Jeff Bogue is a vote for honesty, integrity, the residents and the community, you won’t be disappointed!
I stand against the Northern Turnpike extension through Sumter County. I believe that the upcoming vote in November, in The Villages for a fire control district, stands to affect the entire county and will increase our taxing structure. I do not believe that separating the fire districts stands to benefit those in The Villages or in rural Sumter County.
I believe that we must reevaluate the process used by the county to determine which roads and infrastructure are in need of repair, more often than not the rural parts of Sumter county are being left behind. We must continue to roll taxes back and reevaluate the impact fee structure so that there is not the significant disparity in age-restricted (The Villages) communities and those other communities or residents in the county, we must level that playing field. We must better control the growth rate in Sumter County.
A Residents First representative board of county commissioners is what is needed. That is why I decided to stand up and try to make a difference. Please vote Jeff Bogue for county commissioner district 4.
Thank you for your consideration.
- - - - -
Chris Hileman
Sumter County School Board - District 5
Age 50, resident of Webster, married for 17 years to Wendi. They have four daughters.
Where are you originally from and how/why did you choose Sumter County?
Originally from Wyoming. I chose to move to Sumter County because my brother and sister-n-law are both teachers here and my mother and stepdad both lived here.
What do you feel is most important for a representative to do when elected to office?
Hold to their word. Integrity is key.
Is there a politician who best represents you and your views and if so, in what ways?
I like our governor. He’s a good, conservative man, with integrity and honesty. He wants what’s best for Florida.
As you move into office, what would be your priority/priorities?
If you ask the kids, get better lunches. However, making sure that our children get the proper education to ensure success in the future. Taking care of our teachers and getting parents more involved.
How would you accomplish or deal with those priorities?
Working together with the other board members and superintendent. Getting the community and parents more involved.
What kind of person are you on a team and what do you bring to the table?
I’m a 12-year Army, disabled, combat veteran. I work well with others and bring motivation and integrity to the table.
In a team environment, what role do you usually take on?
As stated before, I spent 12 years working on a team of my fellow army veterans. With that background, I hope to enable that same spirit to come together and make the most sound decisions, that best result in taking care of our school system.
Why are you seeking this office?
I feel it’s time for a change. I want to be someone in office that makes sure our parents and community know what is going on in our system. I also want to ensure that our school district adheres to the conservative roots it has always held.
What is your experience?
I trained and taught soldiers. I have children that are in, or have been in the Sumter school system. I have educators in my family, from my grandparents, dad and now my brother and sister-n-law. I stay involved with the school system and have a desire to make a difference.
What are your greatest strengths?
God seeking and fearing Christian with integrity.
What are your weaknesses?
Want things to be perfect and everyone happy, even though they can’t always be.
What do you consider to be your greatest accomplishment and why?
Giving my life to Christ, without that, my life wouldn’t have the meaning it has now. I can make decisions with my mind, but I do have a moral compass that leads me directly to God’s word. Two other important accomplishments that I must mention are marrying Wendi and serving my country, both of those were life changing and have helped mold me into the man I am.
What are you passionate about and why?
Passionate about life and making the best out of it.
Background:
What is your training/schooling background and where?
I have a bachelor’s in Religion: Christian Counseling; a certificate in Christian Ministry and Biblical Studies from Liberty University.
When did you realize you were interested in serving the community through government and why? I’ve been serving the government since I got out of high school. I believe in our country, our education system, even though it can be greater. I spent 12 years in the Army, I now serve as a federal law enforcement officer. My mission mindset has always been to serve the community. My plan is to continue to serve and work in the local government as the district 5 school board member.
What were your responsibilities in that position? Protect and serve. The same thing I want to do with our education system, protect the children and their education and serve the community, parents and students.
Any difficult situations in that position, that you learned from, and if so, what did you learn? That it all can’t be perfect. There are going to be some bumps in the road and you can’t always fix them, no matter how hard you try.
What skills/training do you have that might be especially beneficial as you serve in this position? From serving our country in the military to federal law enforcement to working in the community, I’ve been in charge of millions of dollars of equipment and hundreds of men and women. I hold the integrity and qualities to serve in this position and serve well.
If there was one aspect of government that you could change, what would it be and why? The division. Why isn’t it common sense that if we work together, things will get accomplished better.
- - - - -
Daniel Myslakowski
County Commission
District 5
Age 68, Myslakowski is a resident of Lake Deaton, The Villages.
Current or former profession: I.T. project manager for General Motors; former elected county commissioner in Michigan.
Why did you choose to run for the office?
I am running for Sumter County Commissioner to represent ALL citizens: “We the People!” I will bring real reform, real change to the current Sumter County government.
What are some of your main initiatives if you get elected?
I will vote to roll back the 25% tax millage rate increase of 6.7% to the original 5.3% and vote to pay for this by correctly, fairly increasing the impact fees on the developer, where this expense was legislated to be.
Go back to the sensible “incremental growth” approach and get away from the recent surge expense and surge growth approach, and take a more pragmatic, planned growth approach, that balances growth to the existing area resources, infrastructure such as water w/o rationing, waste handling facilities, hospitals, health care, law enforcement, recreational facilities etc. A common sense, proven approach is to rank and prioritize community needs to the 252.3 million dollar Sumter county budget. Do what the majority of Sumter County residents want.
In 300 words or less, how does your education, professional experiences, values and personal attributes qualify you for the office to which you aspire?
As an elected county commissioner from Michigan, I have firsthand experience of all the duties and responsibilities of this most important governmental position, which provides quality, vital county services to our community!
The only experience I do not have is the experience of voting to raise the county tax rate! Additionally, I have a master’s degree in Public Administration, a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and over 30 plus years in successfully managing multi-million dollar budgets, projects, and resources in both the public and private sectors. That includes (General Motors IT Project Manager) with lessons learned upon each successful project completion to apply to future projects! I am a proud member of the Republican National Committee, a Right-to-Life candidate, a strong supporter of the Second amendment rights, and a “true” fiscal conservative.
I am a staunch supporter of our Republican president, Donald Trump and his tax cutting policies, immigration positions, his strong conservative Supreme Court picks, his support for the right-to-life, and his backing for our military.
Our Constitution states that our Sumter County commissioners are elected to be our voice, to represent “We the People” in our local government and that is what I pledge/swear I will do, so help me God!
I will always be accessible to listen to the people to serve with honor and integrity, to work hard to bring and implement solutions, which will best serve the people of Sumter County!
- - - - - -
David A. Williams (Incumbent)
Sumter County School Board - District 3
Williams, a 42-year-old resident of Oxford, is married with two children.
I’m married with two kids in Sumter Schools. My wife graduated from South Sumter High School and she currently is a hard-working elementary school teacher right here in Sumter County. My father is a retired educator and coach from Wildwood High School.
I grew up in Wildwood and I’m a second generation graduate from Wildwood High School. Sumter County has always been my home and always will be.
What do you feel is most important for a representative to do when elected to office?
It’s most important to serve the community by keeping in mind the best interests of the kids, parents, school staff and all stakeholders.
Is there a politician who best represents you and your views and if so, in what ways?
I like Governor Ron DeSantis, as he stands up for the kids in our schools and fights for parental rights. He supports teachers, all school staff and law enforcement. He understands they all play a vital role for the future success of our communities.
As you move into office, what would be your priority/priorities?
Making schools safe is the number one priority! During my time of service on the Sumter County School Board, we have made extensive improvements related to school safety. Our schools have become safer, cleaner and more secure than ever. We partner with the Sumter County Sheriff’s office to ensure a full-time School Resource Officer is present on every school campus from bell to bell. All campuses have a single point of entry with enhanced security measures. In addition to the variety of new mental health procedures, every campus has formed a Threat Assessment Team.
Other priorities include recruiting and retaining quality staff. It starts with competitive pay. In working with my fellow school board members, I have helped lead the school district with its commitment to offering competitive pay rates. This commitment has led Sumter County Schools to become one of the highest paying districts for teacher salaries, ranking top 10 in the state and being the highest paying in the tri-county area. In addition to being one of the highest paying school districts in the state, the Sumter School District has consistently delivered one of the lowest tax rates in the state.
I’ve helped lead Sumter County Schools by focusing on the basics of education. I work hard for the students and support school programs that allow them to achieve their goals and become successful, whether it be a desire for post-secondary education, being career ready, or to serve in our great military.
I’m committed to ensuring students learn about The Constitution of the United States and the Bill of Rights, as well as education of the United States flag, with proper display and salute.
How would you accomplish or deal with those priorities?
Continue working together with fellow board members, school staff and the community.
We accomplish our purposes through the work of our people. We listen to and support our school staff.
What kind of person are you on a team and what do you bring to the table?
In order to be an effective board member I realize goals can’t be accomplished by only one person. I am a level headed board member who listens first and stays engaged with the team. I believe in having a positive attitude along with a problem-solving skill set. Working together to achieve the goals of the district can only be accomplished with team mindset.
In a team environment, what role do you usually take on?
I take on any role that helps achieve the mission. I can lead as well as follow. Collaboration with the team is essential. Teammates not only live by example, but they also lift each other up. Each member of a team has special gifts, talents and abilities and should be utilized appropriately for the core purpose.
Why are you seeking this office?
Being a native of Sumter County, and with a vested interest in having kids of my own in school, I have a better understanding of the needs of the kids, parents and school staff. I care about the future of our community and we need strong leadership on the board to help kids get the education they need to graduate and then enroll, enlist or become employed in the workforce.
What is your experience?
I’ve served on the school board for almost eight years and our schools have made tremendous gains in academics and safety. I’ve worked in the golf and hospitality industry for over 25 years, helping run multi-million dollar operations with over a thousand employees. I understand the importance of hiring the right people and giving them the tools and support they need to be successful. My background in business management helps me understand how to effectively use tax dollars to operate the school system in a frugal and fiscally conservative way while achieving results.
What are your greatest strengths?
My compassion to see kids succeed is my greatest strength, along with problem solving skills and a desire to work effectively as a team.
What are your weaknesses?
I hold myself to very high standards and sometimes put too much pressure on myself. I’ve learned to recognize when I’m starting to do this and know that I’m only one board member. It takes the entire board working together to achieve our desired outcomes.
What do you consider to be your greatest accomplishment and why?
During my time serving on the school board, I became one of the youngest board members in Florida to be elected by my fellow school board members to serve as a chairman not once, but twice. It was truly an honor.
What are you passionate about and why?
I’m passionate about my Faith in God, my family and putting kids first in our schools. We are fortunate to live in Sumter County and be able to serve the community.
What is your training/schooling background and where?
I graduated from Florida State University with a B.S. Degree from the College of Business and a major in Hospitality Administration.
When did you realize you were interested in serving the community through government and why?
I’ve always wanted to serve the community I grew up in. After having two children and seeing them in school at an early age, I knew I wanted to become more involved in the school system.
What were your responsibilities in that position?
School boards are responsible for the oversight of the school district and managing board policies, along with being a taxing authority.
Any difficult situations in that position, that you learned from, and if so, what did you learn?
Being on the school board over the years has presented many difficult situations ranging from school safety, pandemic challenges, along with high expectations for academic success. I’ve learned that we can overcome difficult situations by working together, listening to each other and keeping the best interest of the kids in mind.
What skills/training do you have that might be especially beneficial as you serve in this position?
I’ve gained significant experience simply by serving on the school board. The school system is one of the county’s largest employers. There are over 8,000 kids that attend school in Sumter County. It takes time to learn how to become an effective board member. Experience matters!
If there was one aspect of government that you could change, what would it be and why?
With respect to Florida school districts, many mandates are set by the state legislature each year that are not funded. This leaves the burden on the local taxpayers. Also, not all school districts in Florida are alike. Sumter School District is a relatively small district compared to others. What might be good for a large school district, such as Miami-Dade, Orange or Hillsborough, doesn’t necessarily mean it is good for Sumter. All mandates coming from the state legislature should also come with funding as well as ensuring each school district’s needs are met relative to the desires of the stakeholders.
- - - - - -
Doug Gilpin (Incumbent)
County Commission
District 2
Doug Gilpin, Rutland, is a safety director with a big family here in Sumter County,
I want to keep service levels high and taxes low. I want to maintain the rural/agricultural character of Sumter County.
I want outstanding law enforcement/fire department services for ALL Sumter County citizens.
The most significant issues are managing growth, providing excellent services and keeping the government in check. Our children have good jobs and affordable housing here in Sumter County. If elected, I will continue investing in our fairgrounds, roads, public safety and quality of life.
My agenda always includes keeping the government in its proper place. We should not rely on the government to solve all problems. People solve problems and work together to ensure that our children enjoy life as we all have here in Sumter County.
- - - - - -
James P. Morris
County Commission
District 4
I am married to Brooke Morris and I live in Bushnell. Together, we have five children – three sons and two daughters. Our children have blessed us with 10 grandchildren, which are spoiled by their Bibi and Pop!
Where are you originally from and how/why did you choose Sumter County?
Sumter County has been home for 31 years. I was born in Rhode Island in 1964 and moved to Florida as a child, with my mother. She was a single mother and we moved several places in Florida and settled in Polk County. I moved to Sumter in 1991 and have lived in Bushnell since. I started working for Florida Crushed Stone and assumed responsibilities for the Sumter County operations. It is a great place to live, work and raise a family.
What do you feel is most important for a representative to do when elected to office?
Often, elected representatives forget the title is just a fancy name for a servant of the people. The most important thing for a commissioner to do is listen. When people vote for you it’s an honor and it’s a trust. They are placing in you to represent them and the needs of the county.
Is there a politician who best represents you and your views and if so, in what ways?
I am sure this will be a person most Floridians would mention, Ron DeSantis. He is a strong and thoughtful leader fighting for the people and the children of our great state.
As you move into office, what would be your priority/priorities?
Sumter County is not just a county - it’s a way of life. People fall in love with Sumter when they visit and we all know many of them have ended up moving here. My priority is to keep a lid on spending and keep this a place our kids can afford to live and experience our unique way of life. We need responsible growth and traffic control. The last thing I want to see for us is six lane highways that destroy the rural character of our county. That is going to have to be a priority that we carefully plan out.
How would you accomplish or deal with those priorities?
The budget is a huge part of the commission’s job. As a group, we need to carefully look at what we are spending and if it is really needed or actually improving the life of our residents. Our roads need to be looked at and plans need to be in place for fixing them throughout the county. Funds need to be allocated for these projects so we can make sure it happens – and it should be done without raising taxes.
What kind of person are you on a team and what do you bring to the table?
I am a big picture guy. If you think small, you do small. One day, when I look back on my public service (should I have the honor of serving), I want to look back and see that we made things better. I know I am only one man with one vote, it will take collaboration and hard work for all of us. Over the 30 years of working, I have had the honor of teaming up with some amazing people on multimillion-dollar projects and have learned that you will never be successful unless you take the time to research things thoroughly and you work well with others. Many things I have been passionate about, sometimes it’s just a matter of finding a new way to get to the same result. I am a worker and I am not afraid to consult people smarter than me to make sure we get things done correctly. There is no room for pride in service.
In a team environment, what role do you usually take on?
I believe in teamwork and taking advantage of everyone’s strengths. My team now is environmental oversite and permitting. We are just one part of every project. It takes all of us to get to the finish line. Currently I serve as the manager of my department. Over the years, great ideas have come from the people that work with me and that is why listening is so important. New ideas keep things alive, growing and improving.
Why are you seeking this office?
The short answer is I really think I can make a difference and serve my neighbors. If you poll most residents, I am pretty sure 95% will say they love Sumter County! A great place like this deserves to be protected so many more generations can enjoy it. In this position it’s not “I” - it’s “we”. If the voters put their faith in me, I won’t let them down. My service will reflect their wishes and the wishes of our community. We want to keep Sumter safe and low crime comes from fully funding law enforcement. We want low taxes, so we can retire and not worry about losing our homes to high property taxes. We want responsible growth and safe roads. All this needs to balance with jobs that pay enough to support our families.
What is your experience?
I’m a businessman, not a career politician. This would be my first time serving in government. Throughout my career I have managed high stakes, multimillion-dollar projects. This experience is paramount in making sure we have a balanced budget. With that, working on large projects with multiple departments I have understand how to work with staff and other commissioners to accomplish the goals needed to keep Sumter County Great.
What are your greatest strengths?
I have thick skin! Most of the time people are angry with a situation, not the person. I have a lot of experience de-escalating situations and providing a suitable solution. I don’t have to be liked by everyone, unfortunately when you stand up for what you think is right not everyone likes it. My hope is people will know my character and that my intentions are for the good of the people.
What are your weaknesses?
My wife - she always gets her way with me! On a serious note, I am not a politician, so I probably won’t come off as a polished speaker or super motivator, but I am okay with that. Actions speak louder than words.
What do you consider to be your greatest accomplishment and why?
Being a Dad! I never had a dad, so I was like a fish out of water when my kids came along. They are all alive! I know I made my share of mistakes. It’s an honor when they call me or text me just to talk or to ask my advice on something. I live for those moments. If I give them nothing else in life, I want them to always know I love them and I’m just a phone call away. Being a Pop isn’t bad either. The best part of being a grandparent is you are wiser and you don’t have to make the rules! I am thankful for the example God gives us on what a father is, unconditional love.
What are you passionate about and why?
I am passionate about being a productive part of my community. It’s never been my mindset to sit back and complain. If you don’t like something work to make it better. This can be in every area of life, relationships, friendships, neighborhoods, church and government.
What is your training/schooling background and where?
Current President of the Hernando County (Fl) Mining association, member - Sumter County Mining Association, member - National Sand Stone and Gravel Association, member - Kentucky Crushed Stone Association, member - Florida Limerock and Aggregates Institute, member - Association of State Dam Safety Officials, member - Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration, Sumter County Habitat for Humanity (former board member), Hernando County Habitat for Humanity (former board member), Hernando County Chamber (board member), Sumter County Chamber (former board member).
When did you realized you were interested in serving the community through government and why?
I have always served my community in one aspect or another. With recent events I knew it was time to get involved politically. I truly believe I can make a difference for our county.
This would be my first opportunity to serve in government.
What skills/training do you have that might be especially beneficial as you serve in this position?
As Regional Environmental Manager, I have worked with local governments throughout the U.S., mostly in Florida. Having the opportunity to work with local government has given me a great understanding on how the process works. Understanding budgets, timelines and processes and the ability to work with and understand rules and regulations that dictate the process.
If there was one aspect of government that you could change, what would it be and why?
Government is too large. Regulation and top-down governing aren’t the solutions to every problem facing our nation. Americans and businesses could help themselves best if the government got out of the way. Ronald Reagan once said that government is not the solution to our problem, government is the problem. I believe that.
- - - - - - -
John Temple
Florida House
District 52
Temple is from Wildwood and is the director of Professional Learning and Accountability for the Sumter County School Board.
I am married to my wife Jessica for 22 years. We have two daughters, Jenna and Julia, who attend Sumter County schools.
Previous public service: I volunteer in my church, Heritage Community Church. I am a part of Wildwood Rotary. I have served as an educator for 23 years. It is important to serve and give back to your community.
Why are you running for this position?
As a leader in the community, I understand you don’t have to be the loudest to get things done. Leadership is getting people to believe in your vision. As a legislator I will advocate for what our community needs and develop good legislation that will have a positive impact not only on our district, but across the state. We need leadership who is invested our community.
What do you believe are the biggest issues facing the board and the residents of the county?
When talking to the voters in my district, they mention inflation, infrastructure and public safety as their top concerns.
We all feel the increased cost at the gas pumps, grocery store and daily living. If you own your own business, your operating costs have skyrocketed, which hurts businesses and consumers. As a legislator I will focus my efforts on cutting costs and lowering taxes.
Regarding infrastructure, we are growing every day. We need to make sure our roads meet the needs of responsible growth. Also, in many of the rural areas, families have issues getting quality internet service. We need to make it a priority to get internet to as many areas of Florida as possible.
Lastly, we need to continue to support our local law enforcement. With the issues in other areas of the country, people want to know they have a group of men and women who will be there to help keep us safe. I am honored to say that I have the support of our Sheriff Bill Farmer, Wildwood Police Chief Randy Palmer and the Florida Fraternal Order of Police.
If elected, what do you believe you can do to make a difference?
My experience as a teacher, principal and district leader, along with my four years as chairman of the Republican Party of Sumter County has prepared me to lead in Tallahassee. I will bring the same work ethic, character and integrity to the position that I have shown for years in our community. I will work to pass common sense legislation and work to stop bills that would negatively affect us.
Do you have any specific agenda items that you want to address if you were elected?
I regularly get asked as an educator what I would like to change. One priority for me is to support Governor DeSantis’ efforts to improve Work Force Education. As an educator, I do not believe every student needs to go to college. It is a path for some. For others learning a trade or a skill they can use to serve the community and make a good living is important.
- - - - - - -
Kathie L. Joiner (Incumbent)
Sumter County School Board - District 5
I have two sons, Micah and Troye. Micah is a graduate of South Sumter High School, the University of South Florida and is an IT professional with Jacobs Technology. Troye graduated from South Sumter High School and is pursuing his post-secondary education, while currently working as an elementary PE teacher assistant and ELC Caregiver. My fiancé, Doug Richard, has been a Fisheries Biologist with Florida Fish and Wildlife (FWC) for over 25 years.
Where are you originally from and how/why did you choose Sumter County?
I have lived in Sumter County for 25 years. My sons were raised in the best place I could have found, after relocating from California. I was born in California, however I was raised all over the United States, from small rural towns in Northwest Alabama or Virginia, to the bright lights of Las Vegas, Nev.
What do you feel is most important for a representative to do when elected to office?
As an incumbent Sumter County School Board member, it is important for me to represent the students, families, staff, teachers and community. I want to ensure Sumter County Schools continue to offer a place to learn, assist learning, teach and for our students to attend colleges, universities, gain employment or enter the military with the knowledge and skills needed.
Is there a politician who best represents you and your views and if so, in what ways?
I am a professional educator, not a politician, so I do not know of any one politician that represents me or my views completely.
As you move into office, what would be your priority/priorities?
I hope to continue to serve the citizens, families, staff, teachers and students of Sumter County Schools with respect, diligence and continued fiscal responsibility.
How would you accomplish or deal with those priorities?
My priorities are to offer the best education from the best educators, in the best school system in Florida.
What kind of person are you on a team and what do you bring to the table?
I have been on the Sumter County School Board team since 2010. I bring an active educator’s understanding of the daily responsibility to teach a class of students, the communication needed to families and communicating with all stakeholders. The Sumter County School Board has been a good team throughout my tenure.
In a team environment, what role do you usually take on?
On the Sumter County School Board, I have taken on the role of an active and caring board member. I have accepted the role of chair, vice chair and board member with the same enthusiasm to continue working in education at a different level.
Why are you seeking this office?
I am seeking to retain my seat on the Sumter County School Board District 5 to finish some projects the District has started. I wish to continue to support educating world class students from world class teachers at any school in Sumter County. Supporting our parents, families, community and all employees of the Sumter County School Board is vitally important to give our students the education they need and deserve to be successful citizens of the world.
What is your experience?
My experience for the office is being the incumbent for the last 12 years, while continuing to teach primarily kindergarten students. I attend the semi-annual trainings with other Florida board members and any professional development that would help me perform better as a board member.
What are your greatest strengths?
My greatest strength is my love of education and my desire for everyone in Sumter to have the education they want and deserve. Most people consider a school district to only educate students from prekindergarten until twelfth grade, however Sumter has a variety of programs to educate all the citizens. Adults can obtain their GED, an industry certification or work on improving their skills as a citizen or parent.
What are your weaknesses?
My weaknesses are my students, the students of Sumter and the citizens of Sumter. I want all the students to have the best educational experience and preparation for their future. The citizens benefit from a top quality, fiscally responsible school district as community members or part of the Sumter District family as an employee. As one person, that is a big responsibility, so working with the team of the board and all employees I hope that everyone can be successful doing what they love!
What do you consider to be your greatest accomplishment and why?
My greatest accomplishment is completing my educational career as a first generation college graduate while working for Sumter District Schools and raising my two awesome sons, Micah and Troye. Professionally, I have had many great accomplishments through my students, Sumter students and Sumter staff members reaching personal and professional milestones representing Sumter County!
What are you passionate about and why?
I am passionate about learning! I truly love to learn and have a curiosity about the world around me. I hope all my students have gotten a spark of my love and curiosity!
What is your training/schooling background and where?
I have a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education K-6 with an ESOL endorsement from Saint Leo University and a background of Cross-Cultural Bi-lingual studies from California State University, San Bernardino. I am currently a kindergarten teacher with my reading endorsement and a teacher trainer for Foundations of Teaching.
When did you realized you were interested in serving the community through government and why?
I thought of serving my community when my sons were in school. We attended many community events, whether a fundraiser like Relay for Life or color guard community service ceremonies with NJROTC (Naval Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps). My curiosity for information and learning led me to research serving the community as a school board member. After discussing my thoughts and plans with friends and family, I entered the race for the local school board seat.
Is this your first time working in government and if not, what/where did you serve previously and for how long?
I have only served Sumter County School District as an elected board member since 2010.
Any difficult situations in that position, that you learned from, and if so, what did you learn?
I have been in many difficult situations as a teacher and board member. Unfortunately, I have had to learn how to teach kindergarteners about Active Threats, harden schools from Active Shooters as a board member and teach my kindergarteners through a global pandemic, while supporting all the staff in Sumter also. My experience as an educator allowed me to understand what all the staff in Sumter were dealing with as we continued to support our students and families. Through all this, I have learned that education is always important and we can move forward with learning in different ways.
What skills/training do you have that might be especially beneficial as you serve in this position?
My skills and training are as the most senior board member and active elementary educator on the school board. I try to learn something every day as a person, teacher, board member and community member.
If there was one aspect of government that you could change, what would it be and why?
I do not think I have any pressing desire or need to change anything about our government. As a fan of history, social science and learning; I think everyone has the right to work to change our government, if and when, they see a need.
- - - - - -
Lance Lowery
Bushnell City Council
Seat 3
I’m Lance Lowery and I’m running for Bushnell City Council Seat #3. I was born and raised on Central Avenue, here in Bushnell. I’m the son of the late Daniel H. Lowery and grandson of the late Howard R. Lowery. My grandfather had the honor of being the mayor of Bushnell back in 1981.
I put roots down here in 2002, when I started my business, Lowery’s True Value. In 2006, I married my wife, Heather, and we now have four wonderful daughters - Adison, Emily, Sara and Cate. All of our children attend local schools, as both Heather and I did growing up.
After owning a business in Bushnell for 20 years and attending city council meetings as a citizen, I was asked to consider taking over the seat that was vacated by the passing of a great friend, Mr. Joe Strickland. I accepted the challenge of that seat in 2021. The city has faced some very challenging times since I took office, but I believe the city is heading in a better direction with a great group of employees. My priority is to make Bushnell a place that people enjoy living, working and playing. I’m excited to be working with the other council members to enhance our parks for the kids as well as bringing the Fall Festival back to its roots in downtown.
The city, in a lot of ways, is like running a business. We are voting to spend the taxpayer’s money, so those decisions need to be thought through carefully and make sense. I pride myself in the way I have run my business since it started in 2002, and I hope to assist the management of the city in the same way. I realize that sometimes this will call for making tough decisions that not everyone will agree with. I know I am up for that challenge.
This is the first time I have involved myself in a governmental position, however not the first time I’ve been involved government processes. Having built many commercial and residential buildings in both Sumter and Hernando Counties, I feel that I have the much-needed experience in government and life to help the city be a better place.
If I had the opportunity to change one thing in our local government, it would be to make sure everyone remains humble enough to take every measure possible to help citizens, rather than just tell them no. It’s easy to tell someone no, it’s much harder to help them find a way to achieve what they are looking to do. I wish I could say everything about public service is rewarding, it is far from it. The rewarding part is knowing that my efforts are making a difference. A difference that is bettering the lives of our citizens that otherwise wouldn’t have representation. I look forward to continuing to serve the citizens of the City of Bushnell.
- - - - - - -
Reed Panos
County Commission
District 1
I decided to run for Sumter County commission to give a real voice to the residents of Sumter County. I love the Villages and have lived here for almost 10 years. The villages have built a community unlike no other in the country and most of us, including me, are very happy to live here. WE need to work hard to maintain the lifestyle we enjoy. As a real republican I stand for less taxes, less governance and protecting the freedoms of free speech, the right to own a gun and the defense against all enemies foreign and domestic. I gave that oath as a young second lieutenant and have committed my life to those principles ever since.
I have dedicated my entire life to the commitment of public service. As an undergraduate at the University of California, I was vice president of the student body, running the student senate and a budget of 12 million dollars. I was president of my local fraternity, president of the Interfraternity council and National council for my fraternity. The leadership roles continued as I served the next five years as an army line officer, then a surgeon for the Air Force, getting promoted to Colonel. I was proud to serve. I then went on to civilian practice in a trauma center at the University of Illinois at Champaign/Urbana Illinois as chief of surgery. Leadership has been my life work, something I will bring to the county commission in defending the residents and taxpayers
As a lifelong Republican, I believe very much in the ideals that Republicans stand for. LOWER Taxes is paramount to a responsive government, so the last two commissioners who increased our taxes 25% need replacement. Increasing impact fees to switch the burden in part to new development and not the current resident taxpayers are some of the many plans I have for the county.
I am happily married to my beautiful wife, Stacey, for the last 44 years and we have three children and five grandchildren. This level of commitment to family life extends to everything I do. I strive to always make the right decision for the right reason which often times requires hard work and dedication. If you too want to make the right decision, vote for Reed Panos for Sumter County Commission.
- - - - - - -
Sally Moss (Incumbent)
Sumter County School Board - District 1
Married to Michael Moss.
Her previous public service: local government – resident elected supervisor for Community
Development District 6 - The Villages
Why are you running for this position?
In April 2018, I was appointed by Gov. Scott to the
Sumter County School Board and won a four-year term in November of that year. I have worked tirelessly with my fellow school board members, to make sure our students get the best education with the best teachers in the safest conditions. I want to continue working for all of our students, their families and our schools in Sumter County.
What do you believe are the biggest issues facing the board and the residents of the county?
Teacher shortages and the need for bus drivers are issues for school districts all over the state.
Sumter is fortunate to not have as many teacher shortages as surrounding counties. We offer a higher beginning teacher’s salary than what is required by our governor, and with additional benefits, mentoring and professional development for our teachers, it is a great place to work.
If elected, what do you believe you can do to make a difference?
I will continue to stress full parental rights, true transparency and follow Gov. DeSantis’ ‘Pledge to Florida Families’. I will continue to support our students, our teachers, our schools and our school district to make sure every student graduating is either ‘enrolled, employed or enlisted’.
Do you have any specific agenda items that you want to address if you are elected?
I earned the designation as ‘Certified Board Member’ through continuing education in 2020. I annually maintain this designation by further studies and less than 30% of Florida School Board members have this designation. It is important that parents are aware of the education their child is learning and we, the School Board, take our job very seriously. Our students are our number one priority. I love what I do and would like to continue being part of the Sumter County School Board.
Visit my website: www.sallymoss.com
- - - - - - -
Roberta Ulrich
County Commission
District 1
• BS in Mathematics and Physics
• Crypto-mathematician. Decoded Russian and Chinese messages
• Held special top-secret clearance
• Analyzed data on Mars mission for satellite engineering
• Worked under Justice Clarence Thomas. Served as Information
Technology (IT) Field Operations Manager responsible for 123 federal & state offices nationwide
• Congressional liaison for General Accountability Office (GAO). Reviewed, recommended & marked-up legislation. Lead auditor for agency reviews
• Pro life
• Close the Border. Legal immigration ONLY
• Back the Blue. Supports all law enforcement, the military and veterans
• Supports parental rights, school choice. Say NO to CRT
• Require voter ID and election integrity
• Stand with our ally Israel
• Free Speech. Stop canceling conservative speech
• Supports the Second Amendment. Commissioner Ulrich possesses a Concealed Carry Permit (CCP), competed in pistol competition, served as a Range Safety Officer, and is an NRA member
• Bible Study Teacher for Middle School children and adults
Republican Club Affiliations:
• Sumter County REC Outreach Committee
• The Villages Republican Club
• Republican Federated Women Citrus-Sumter, VP
• National Federated Republican Women (NFRW) Campaign Coordinator & Florida Strike Force Chair 2020-2021
• FL Federated Republican Women (FFRW) Executive Committee
• FFRW Rapid Response Chair, Credentials Chair
- - - - - -
Sharyl A. Anderson
County Commissioner
District 4
Anderson, of Webster is the self-employed wife of a U.S. Marine and mother of two girls and two boys, as well grandma of three granddaughters and one special needs grandson.
Volunteer with Lake County Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol. Member of Cowboy Mounted Shooting Assiociation Wrangler program and sponsore of a Bushnell little league team.
Why are you running for this position?
I feel I can bring civility and respect back to Sumter County government by doing the right things for the right reasons, for the benefit of the residents of Sumter County.
What do you believe are the biggest issues facing the board and the residents of the county?
In my opinion, the divide and lack of respect towards one another is a huge issue. Also, it seems as though the information that is being circulated tends to be more purpose-driven and less informational.
If elected, what do you believe you can do to make a difference?
Being mindful everyone has different opinions and perceptions based on life experiences. In a county such as ours with the diversity of our residence it is important to be approachable, willing to listen, and also understand, we are all a part of this incredible county. This is our home we should be happy here.
Do you have any specific agenda items that you want to address if you were elected?
I think more than any particular item, I would like to see the way we do business change. How the board interacts with the community needs to change significantly. The community needs to understand the board works for them and not the other way around. I will make that abundantly clear, once elected.