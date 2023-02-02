Granville Beville 2234, United Daughters of the Confederacy, and the General John C. Breckinridge Sons of Confederate Camp 1786 held their second Lee-Jackson banquet together on Saturday, Jan. 14. The guest speaker was Donna Faulkner Barron of the Atlanta 18 chapter of Georgia. Barron’s father was Roy Faulkner, the carver of Stone Mountain.
She showed slides of him while he was working on the mountain, gave a brief history of the museum and told stories about his life. She has written a book called The Man Who Carved Stone Mountain.
The banquet began at noon at the Oxford Memorial Center, Oxford. Joyce White, president of the Granville group, along with Dan White, chaplain of the Breckinridge Camp, welcomed the guests.
Mrs. White welcomed Laura Conner, former Florida Division President of the UDC, and Karen Redfern, new District IV Director, from the Canaveral Light Chapter 2358; Jo McWhorter, president of the Marion Dragoons Chapter 2311 and members; Carolyn Jordan, president of Betty Lykes Stringer Chapter 2407 and members; Confederate Gray 641 members; and members of the newest Florida UDC chapter, Hiram A. McLeod 2730.
White welcomed members of his Gen. John C. Breckinridge SCV Camp 1786 as well as members of the General Jubal A. Early Camp 556 and the William Milton Riley Camp 741.
The meeting opened with the UDC Ritual led by Cindi Hinkle, vice president of the Granville Beville chapter and a member of the Breckinridge Camp, John Dehart, presented a short history about Robert E. Lee and Thomas Jackson. This was a day to celebrate the birthdays and to remember the legacies of the two men.
The event included a silent auction, which helped the chapter earn money for scholarships and a marker for a local cemetery. Many attendees, of different chapters and camps, dressed in period attire of the 1860’s. The ladies were dressed in day dresses as well as ball gowns. One man dressed as Robert E. Lee, another dressed as a private. Some dressed as gentlemen of the day. A guest soloist, Jeff Gwaltney, sang two songs about the south.
The two host groups provided the meal for the luncheon event.