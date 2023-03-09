A note to the Tri-County League of Women Voters members
League of Women Voters annual meeting is slated for 11 a.m. on Monday, March 27.
This meeting is the most important meeting of the year and requires at least 20% of the members in attendance, in order to elect officers, and adopt a program and budget for 2023-24.
We need you there! Please make your reservations by March 17 for our luncheon at Continental County Club.
Speakers at upcoming meetings:
• Feb. 27 - Martha Taylor, President NAACP Tri County
• March 27- Char Griffin, The Case for Focus
• April 24 - Wesley Wilcox, Marion County SOE
• May 22 - Jason McHugh, Wildwood City Manager - Wildwood Master Plan
League of Women Voters
The Villages/Tri-County Area