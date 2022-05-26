American Legion
to host ceremony
American Legion Tri-City Post 18 in Wildwood will have a Memorial Day
ceremony, honoring those American veterans who gave their all protecting America’s freedoms.
The ceremony will start at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 30 and conclude by noon.
The post will provide a free lunch, immediately following, with musical entertainment.
The post veterans will also be placing American flags on veterans' graves at
local cemeteries on May 27, to honor their sacrifice.
Florida National hosts annual
Memorial Day ceremony
Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell will host their annual Memorial Day event, beginning at at 11 a.m. on May 30,
Keynote speaker for the event will be retired Maj. Gen. Joanne Sheridan, who served 35 years in the United States Army and the Louisiana Army National Guard.
She graduated Leesburg High School in Leesville, La. In 1979 before going on to attend Northeast Louisiana University in Monroe, La.
She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology in 1983, as well as her commission through the Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC).
Sheridan was on active duty at the beginning of her career in February, 1984. She served with the 5th U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion in Jackson, Miss.
She was appointed in the Army Louisiana National Guard in October 1988, serving in various command and staff positions.
She was commander of the 415th Military Intelligence Battalion, J1-Director of Personnel, Commander, 199th Regional Training Institute, Assistant Adjutant General-Army/
She retired as the Assistant Adjutant General of the Louisiana Guard, having served in that position from June 2017 to June 2018.
Sheridan deployed in Support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2008, where she served as the director of the Project Management Office on the Task Force to Improve Business and Stability Operations in Iraq. She has been awarded the Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, and the Army Commendation Medal.
She graduated from the U.S. Army War College where she received her Master of Strategic Studies degree. She retired from the Louisiana National Guard in June 2018 and the State of Louisiana Military Department in June 2021.
The emcee for the event is Steve Jarve, with patriotic music by Michael “Scooter” Miller.
Other music will be performed by: Linda Burnette, JVSC secretary. She will sing the National Anthem. Dawn DiNome Wetzel will sing God Bless the U.S.A.
Other program presenters include: Joint Veterans Service Committee (JVSC) treasurer Robert Mills, the Sumter County Correctional Institution Honor Guard, John Knapp – cemetery deputy director, Pator Feliciano F. Ramirez, Kirk Leopard – FNC executive director and special remarks by state representatives. Dave Czohara, retired Sr. Chief of the United States Navy will play Echo Taps.
The schedule includes the presentation of colors, the introduction and welcome, the Pledge of Allegiance, invocation, rifle salute, “Taps” and the benediction.
Medal of Honor recipients will also be on hand that day, in a special tent where they will share their stories with the public.
The event is sponsored by the Florida National Cemetery and the JVSC.
Offices to close in observance
of Memorial Day holiday
All Florida Department of Health offices will be closed Monday, May 30, 2022, to observe the Memorial Day Holiday. All offices will reopen Tuesday, May 31, 2022, with regularly scheduled hours. As in all medical emergencies, residents needing immediate assistance should dial 911.
About the Florida Department of Health
The department, nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, works to protect, promote and improve the health of all people in Florida through integrated state, county and community efforts.