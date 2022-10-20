Our October Volunteer of the Month, Wendy Miller, comes from a military family and moved several times befpre landing back in Florida. A year after graduation, she carried on the family tradition and became a member of the valiant and brave who serve our country. When not living in the barracks, she shared her home with parakeets, cats and dogs.
Currently, Wendy and her husband have an 18-year-old black cat, Jade, and a five-year-old Catahoula leopard dog named Jasper. She proudly says they both travel with them on family vacations.
Jasper is a certified therapy dog and before the pandemic, Jasper was a regular and favorite at local nursing homes.
Since retiring, she has kept active with golf and the local bicycle club, but she has made it her mission to give back for all the blessings in her life. Her focus, something closest to her heart, was to make a difference for shelter dogs.
Wendy is always eager to introduce new volunteers to our work and show them how many opportunities are available for every age, experience and time commitment. We help match each volunteer with the best suited dog to match their comfort level while handling them.
When asked about her favorite activity, Wendy said, “There are so many that help us learn about the dogs while we have fun. I love getting three or four dogs in a play group to watch their interactions and to make ‘a tired dog, a happy dog.’
“It’s a great opportunity to watch canine relationships and to be able to tell prospective adopters about the many great qualities of a particular dog including dog-to-dog interactions.”
Wendy also explained about the importance of increasing our shelter dogs’ adoptability and the benefits of our Doggy Day Out Field Trip program.
“When we take the dogs for a walk or to play in our fenced yards, we are utilizing this time to work on basic commands. So many of the dogs already know commands and are so smart and eager to learn. Field trips are an important part of learning about the dogs we care for. They all are so happy when they get to spend time away on a field trip and then come back to the shelter for rest. I even bring them to my home to get them used to being in a home environment.”
Volunteers often get to see the “full circle” of a cat or dog in our program – meaning from the time of intake to adoption. Wendy got to experience this firsthand and shares her experience with one of our larger snuggle bugs, Amos.
“I admit that I was a little nervous around Amos. He became so excited when I came to take him out of the kennel.”
Wendy discovered that once Amos was out of his kennel, he was the calmest dog and was so smart and eager to please.
“It took some time to see his playful and affectionate side. I took him out on field trips and he was so good when meeting people and other dogs, we introduced him to dog playgroups”
This is where he really stood out, she said.
“The first time he was taken to a ‘meet and greet’ at a Villages recreation center, a lady and her little dog watched Amos and then adopted him. It makes me feel so good to know he has a wonderful home.
“Recently, on a club bike ride, I came upon Amos, his little friend and his new ‘mom’ taking a walk. This is what it’s all about. I love working and spending time with these wonderful creatures to help them finally get a home. It is a rewarding and fulfilling opportunity.”
Wendy, along with our gratitude for your service to our country, we thank you for helping so many dogs enjoy their time while in our care, and for helping us give potential adopters some more insight about their new furry family members.
You’ve certainly met your goal to make a difference in the lives of the dogs here at YOUR Humane Society SPCA!
If you are interested in volunteering with YOUR Humane Society SPCA, please give us a call at 352-793-9117 or email volunteering@hsspca.org. There are so many ways to donate your time and save a life.