After months of sitting in jail, former Sumter County Commissioner Oren Miller was sentenced to three years’ probation and 200 hours community service, last week.
On Nov. 18 of last year, Miller was found guilty by a six-person jury in the state’s case against him for perjury in an official proceeding, according to the Florida State Attorney’s Office.
Prosecuting attorney, Sasha Kidney, said Miller was sentenced to 36 months of probation, regular fines and court costs and 200 hours community service. He is required to complete his community service at the Marion County Solid Waste Facility.
It is a third degree felony that could be punishable by up to five years in prison, according to Kidney.
“He’s convicted of a felony,” and it’s not unusual for probation to be ordered, she said, explaining that it’s also standard for those sentenced to community service to be required to complete their hours at the Marion County Solid Waste Facility.
She did point out that the defense attorney can move to change the location.
According to Kidney, because Miller had no priors, he was entitled to a pre-sentence investigation and that’s what took so long in the final sentencing – the investigation itself, as well a possible delay because of the holidays.
Kidney said Miller’s attorney also could have waived the pre-sentence investigation.
According to Kidney, Miller and another county commissioner, Gary Search, were originally questioned because of two citizen complaints of a possible Government in the Sunshine violation. The complaints came in March of 2021, with a third complaint, from an attorney, in June, according to the Florida State Attorney’s Office.
Government in the Sunshine provides the public a right of access to governmental proceedings at both the state and local levels. The law applies to any gathering of two or more members of the same board to any matter that will foreseeably come before that board for action. Virtually all state and local collegial public bodies are covered by the law.
The commissioners were originally questioned regarding several phone conversations that reportedly took place between the two of them.
“Once he came in, he was put under oath,” Kidney said of Miller, during the original investigation.
While Miller and Search were originally questioned on possible Sunshine violations, the perjury charge didn’t stem from the context of any conversations, but rather, because Miller denied the phone calls took place between he and Search, according to Kidney.
Kidney said they have phone records as proof of conversations, and Search testified he and Miller did engage in phone conversations.