For Sumter students, their efforts to mind their business and hone their business plans was a drive for the win and an effort to make some cash in this year’s annual entrepreneur competition.
According to event coordinator, Casey Ferguson, the entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well in Sumter County if the success of the 2023 Sumter’s Future Entrepreneurs Competition is any indication. Nearly 80 students submitted their business plans for the challenge and this year’s ideas ranged from organic hygiene products to a specially-designed wallet for hygiene products.
One plan was for plant fertilizer made from disposed foods to lawn and exercise services.
The final round, a “Shark Tank”-style event, took place on Thursday, Feb. 23 at The Warfield Auditorium in Wildwood with students from all three county high schools - South Sumter, Wildwood Middle and The Villages Charter, vying for the win.
First place finalists were Emily Burkes and her “The Old Heritage Company,” from South Sumter High School; Kaytlin Kenny and Lyvia Olivera with “Wallets for Women” from Wildwood Middle High School and Peyton Ressler with “What’s Up In A Cup” for The Villages Charter High School.
Each of the finalists received a $1,000 cash prize from the award sponsors to further their entrepreneurship idea.
The competition actually began last September as applications were submitted online for startup business plan ideas from the students, in a competition for cash prizes.
Second Place Finalists were: Samiul Kader with Recyclizer for South Sumter; Vanessa Castillo and Devlin Miller with D&V for Wildwood Middle High; Isaac Goff with Exertec for The Villages Charter High School. All second place finalists received a $500 prize to further their idea.
The third through fifth place finalists of the online competition from each school, displayed posters outlining their business ideas and will receive $200 to further their entrepreneurship plans for next year’s competition.
The display finalists were: Jozlin Bell, Cayle Pitts and Tara Morrison as individual entries, and Savannah Stephens and Sadie Van Hooijdonk as a team – all representing South Sumter; Audrey Alaniz and Emily Clayton representing Wildwood Middle High School; Jonah Terry and Blake Wise and the team of Mallorie Simpson and Gracin Pull representing The Villages Charter High School. The initial round was done through rigorous online judging and the top two projects were selected. Those students were invited to pitch their concepts at the live event.
Between the initial round and the live event, the two finalists from each school were mentored by volunteers from Mid-Florida SCORE in preparation for their live presentations. Mid-Florida Score mentors included Daniel Lawson, Kerry Gribosky, David McCormick, Fred Streicher and Byron Zuidema.
During the live presentation, finalists made their pitches demonstrating their entrepreneurial potential. The concepts were judged for creativity, innovation, market potential, competitive landscape, product clarity and operational sustainability.
Bringing years of business experience to the judges’ table, were: Brenda Chrisman, of CareerSource Central Florida; Randy “RM” Thompson, of AgeWave Solutions, Inc; and Suzzette Herman, of the Citizen’s First Bank.
According to coordinator Casey Ferguson, the judges were impressed by the students and their presentations. Ferguson directs the county’s CTE & Adult Education for Sumter schools.
According to Ferguson, Sumter School Superintendent Rick Shirley was very impressed by the student entrepreneurs.
“This year’s entrepreneurial contest demonstrated the wide variety of interests our students have and the wealth of creative business opportunities available if you have the desire, organizational skills, work ethic and a good imagination,” Shirley said.
“Congratulations to our participants as they were all winners at some level. Also our judges, sponsors and planning committee members outdid themselves this year and our sincere thanks for their help.”
According to Ferguson, Sumter businesses, agencies and individuals generously supported the endeavor.
The cash award sponsors included: Citizens First Bank; CareerSource Central Florida; AgeWave Solutions, Inc; Suncoast Credit Union; The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office; RoMac Building Supply; T& D Pool Construction; SCORE Mid-Florida; City of Wildwood; Sumter Chamber of Commerce; and Flutterby Field Rentals and Design.
In addition to prize sponsors, the City of Wildwood donated the use of The Warfield Auditorium for the event, Suncoast Credit Union sponsored meal costs for the finalists in addition to the display finalists prizes; Flutterby Field supplied the decorations for the evening, Tangent Media supplied graphic upgrades for the competition. “Sumter County schools is proud to partner with the Sumter County Chamber of Commerce and CareerSource Central Florida to host this event. Sumter School District wishes to thank all those involved in making this another successful event as we press toward the goal of Preparing the Next Generation Today,” said Ferguson.
The student entrepreneurial ideas included The Old Heritage Company’s organic hygiene products for a “healthier and more knowledgeable future in our community,” by Burkes; What’s Up in a Cup, by Ressler with, “…unique, healthy, convenient food items,” – designed for the gluten-free or lactose-free diet and in a cup; Wallets for Women, by the team of Kenny and Oliveira, is a way for women to have their personal hygiene items in one convenient and discrete place.