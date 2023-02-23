On youtube, there’s a video of an adorable toddler struggling to buckle herself into her car seat. When her gracious father asks how he can help, she accesses a leader’s authority and says, “Worry about yourself.”
She wanted her dad to drive, mind his own business and leave her to hers. This cutie pie has elicited many chuckles for almost a decade. If you haven’t seen it, I encourage you to watch this hilarious and endearing video.
Sometimes we get caught up in what everyone else should be doing, believing or possessing. In the process of criticizing and judging to no avail, we lose sight of ourselves.
Our focus slides into the realm of unfairness, often envy, and … if we aren’t careful … hatred.
Maybe we’ve stuck our nose in, all in the name of helping a poor soul, and told them how to act, behave or believe.
Here’s what the Message Bible Translation has to say about criticizing our neighbor:
Matthew 7: 4-6 «Don’t pick on people, jump on their failures, criticize their faults—unless, of course, you want the same treatment. That critical spirit has a way of boomeranging. It’s easy to see a smudge on your neighbor’s face and be oblivious to the ugly sneer on your own. Do you have the nerve to say, ‘Let me wash your face for you,’ when your own face is distorted by contempt? It’s this whole traveling road-show mentality all over again, playing a holier-than-thou part instead of just living your part. Wipe that ugly sneer off your own face, and you might be fit to offer a washcloth to your neighbor. “Don’t be flip with the sacred. Banter and silliness give no honor to God. Don’t reduce holy mysteries to slogans. In trying to be relevant, you’re only being cute and inviting sacrilege.
Bear in mind that we often pick out in others what we’re dealing with ourselves.
But when our attention is shining inward, we can deal with our faults, renew our minds and become capable of extending God’s grace, mercy and love.
TODAY’S PRACTICE:
1. Watch your inner dialog. Are you critical of anyone? Record why and ask yourself if it’s an issue you struggle with regularly.
2. Invite Jesus to help you with your problems. Cast your care on Him, as the scripture prescribes.
3. Delve into forgivness. Search the scriptures for the healing power of forgiveness and receive it to yourself so you may forgive others.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives inside you by the guidance of the Holy Spirit.
