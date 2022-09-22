Man missing, last seen in Bushnell
Christopher M. Shirer, Sr. was last seen on, or around, July 3, 2022 in Sumter County, near Bushnell.
Shirer has an unfinished buck tattoo on his left shoulder blade and a Tasmanian on his left shoulder.
He has a pen and poke tattoo on his left hand, between his thumb and index finger. He usually wears a bandana on his head and has a scar under his belly button.
He has no known, operable vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 352-793-2161 or call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8177. Please reference case number 4605.