From the Sumter County Sheriff's Office:
Christopher Michael Shirer was last seen around July 3rd 2022 in Sumter County, near Bushnell.
Shirer is described as a white male, with brown hair, a beard, brown eyes, a height of 5'7" and a weight of 140 pounds.
Shirer has an unfinished buck tattoo on his left shoulder blade and a Tasmanian on his left shoulder. Shirer has a pen and poke tattoo on his left hand between his thumb and index finger and a scar under his belly button.
Shirer usually wears a bandana on his head.
Shirer has no known operable vehicle (his truck is broken down in Bushnell).
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at 352-793-2621 or to remain anonymous contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477). Please reference case number 4605.