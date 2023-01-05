This is a series to introduce the public to some of Sumter County’s newest teachers. This week, the focus is on Donald Moore – South Sumter Middle Schoolz
“Teachers help shape the future for good or ill (yes, there are rotten teachers) and there’s always some kids who need you because there’s no other role model in their lives - kids born with the odds stacked against them. The question is, are you aware of this profound responsibility, and are you willing and able to be that role model? There’s much more than just their graduation at stake but I fear not every teacher realizes it,” said South Sumter Middle School teacher Don Moore of the importance of teaching.
New to Sumter this year, Moore has been teaching special education for 16 years now.
He said he chose the field because “ESE was very understaffed when I started thinking about going into teaching - it probably still is.”
A graduate of Southern Illinois University, he credits his former music/band teacher from elementary school – Mr. Brickhaus, as the person who influenced him in his career.
“He was the best teacher I’ve ever seen, a true natural who never acted like he cared for kids, but genuinely did,” Moore said.
Moore didn’t start out in the classroom.
“I was happily working in a machine shop,” when the economy changed, “…and jobs started disappearing. Someone said I should use my bachelor’s degree to be a sub until the economy picked up. I did, then slowly realized, ‘Hey, I could do this,’ and here I am.”
For Moore, he said the most rewarding moments in the classroom are “Seeing that imaginary cartoon lightbulb go on over heads when they begin to understand things they hadn’t grasped before.”
In his service as a teacher, Moore said, “I will rest easy in my grave knowing I helped some students grow into better citizens and people than they otherwise might have.”
“Having worked for years in ‘the real world’, for 16 years I have been beyond grateful for the opportunities this job has given me - most of all, the impact I can have on the lives of others. That’s an awesome and humbling burden to bear and it’s what keeps me coming to work every day.”