This is a series to introduce the public to some of Sumter County’s newest teachers. This week’s focus is on Stephen Morris – Wildwood Middle High School.
Stephen Morris serves an ESE teacher at Wildwood Middle High School. He also serves as an offensive line coach for the Wildwood Wildcats football team.
In his fifth year as a teacher, it’s his first year teaching in Sumter County.
On the field, Morris brings plenty of experience – having played offensive line himself, at a small school - Earlham College.
Morris also has plenty of experience with kids – a father of three.
Outside the classroom, he loves to fish