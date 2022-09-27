Kanani Morris was one of four people recognized by the Florida Association of County Agriculture Agents as an Outstanding Agriculturist of the Year.
He’s shown receiving the award from Norma Samuel, PhD, associate district director Central Florida district and extension agent IV, Florida-Friendly Landscaping & Urban Horticulture.
Kanani is an International Society of Arboriculture (ISA) Certified Arborist. He has a passion for educating homeowners and landscape professionals on how to sustain the beauty and health of urban forests.
Each year he donates his time and resources to collaborate with Sumter County faculty to conduct trainings in tree health, pruning techniques, equipment safety and field demonstration exercises.
Kanani also serves on the Urban Horticulture Advisory Committee to help provide guidance on program offerings to landscape professionals.
Thank you very much Kanani for being such an avid supporter of UF/IFAS Extension. He is a former Navy SEAL turned Arborist. After having a tree business in Idaho and Northern California he moved to The Villages in 2010. As a Village Resident, he noticed a genuine lack of education when it came to the landscape trees and modern arboricultural practices. He established Tree Frog Tree Service in 2010 in order to improve the community in which he is part of.