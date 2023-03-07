From the Florida Highway Patrol:
On March 7 at 12:30 a.m., a 2014 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling southbound on I-75, near Milepost 274, at a high rate of speed.
The motorcyclist, a 23-year-old Tampa man, overtook and collided with a trailer full of vehicle parts being towed by a 2012 Ford F250. Upon impact, the motorcyclist was ejected into the open trailer as debris from the collision spread across all southbound lanes of the interstate.
Suffering serious injuries, the motorcyclist was airlifted to an area hospital for medical care and later expired from his injuries. The driver of the F250, a 53-year-old Apollo Beach man, was uninjured during the collision.
A secondary crash occurred as a result of the debris and initial collision that involved five vehicles with no injury to any of the drivers. The crash closed the southbound lanes of I-75 until 3:40 a.m.