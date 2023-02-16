February 2, 2023 – SECO Energy members who reside in District 6 re-elected Mike Muffett as the the trustee to serve on SECO Energy’s Board of Trustees. District 6 covers portions for Royal, Oxford and Marion County. The meeting was held on Jan. 31.
Muffett, a SECO member since 1984, submitted a letter of intent to run and was unopposed.
He was first elected to the board in 2020. Since being elected, he has earned his Director Gold Credential from the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA). The Director Gold Credential is the highest Trustee accreditation from the NRECA.
“Thank you to all District 6 members who attended the district meeting and participated in SECO Energy’s democratic voting process,” he said.
“I am grateful for the community support I have received from District 6 members and SECO’s membership as a whole. Serving my community through my SECO Energy Board of Trustees service is an honor.”
“Congratulations, Mr. Muffett, on your re-election as District 6 trustee. Thank you to the District 6 members who attended the Meeting. On behalf of my fellow board officers and peers, we are excited to support SECO Energy’s mission and vision through our board service,” said board president, Gerald Anderson.
“Mr. Muffett, the Board of Trustees and the SECO Energy membership is thankful for your Board service as District 6 Trustee. I congratulate you on your re-election and look forward to working with you and the Board for continued success at SECO Energy,” said Curtis Wynn, SECO CEO.
SECO’s bylaws currently require that the cooperative hold district meetings and Florida Statute requires SECO to hold in-person elections. A drive-thru voting option was available for members for added convenience, to encourage participation, to practice social distancing and to reduce the size of the indoor meeting.
SECO Energy is a not-for-profit electric cooperative, operated for and owned by its members. SECO’s service area is geographically divided into nine districts. One trustee is elected from each of the districts to represent their fellow members on SECO’s Board of Trustees. Collectively, the Board represents the SECO membership, meeting monthly to monitor the financial status of the cooperative while providing fiduciary oversight and participating in policy decisions that serve the best interests of the membership at large.