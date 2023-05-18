Ret. Lieutenant General, U.S. Marine Corps, Carl “Sam” Mundy III is scheduled to be the Keynote Speaker at this year’s Memorial Day celebration at Florida National Cemetery. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to noon on Noon, Monday, May 29 in Bushnell.
For 38 distinguished years, Lieutenant General Mundy has served his country in a variety of command capacities. Prior to his retirement in 2021 he served consecutively as commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Special Operations Command and Commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command.
Mundy currently resides in St. Petersburg and sits on a number of military and humanitarian boards. Additionally, he is a sought after public speaker and regular contributor to a number of national publications.
This year’s Memorial Day program will be dedicated to recently-deceased Pastor Felix Ramirez, the longtime Chaplain of the Joint Veterans Support Committee for Florida National Cemetery.
“Felix influenced everyone he touched with his unparalleled spiritual guidance and unique leadership style …he will be sorely missed,” said Bob Mills, Joint Veterans Support Committee chairman.
Florida National Cemetery is the second busiest national cemetery in the U.S. and according to Mills, one of the most stunning venues anywhere. Adding to the solemnity of Memorial Day, The Flags for Fallen Vets organization coordinates with their members and local volunteers to place and decorate over 120,000 American flags on grave sites located throughout the cemetery. The waving red, white and blue flags provide a stunning landscape befitting the heroic men and women who have paid the ultimate sacrifice, he noted.