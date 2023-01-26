South Sumter High School marching band is featuring their seniors this year, starting with flautist Emily Burkes, 17.
Emily Burkes plays flute for the South Sumter High School Raiders.
But that’s not all – Burkes also plays piano, guitar and the ukulele – she’s also learning clarinet and saxophone.
“Music is my everything. I always find a way to incorporate it in my life,” she said.
“When attempting to perfect a piece, I believe it is extremely important to be patient. Things can get frustrating easily, but it is best to slow down, breathe and focus on what the music says.
“It is also important to feel the music. To perfect a piece, it is important to portray the emotion the piece is meant to.”
She said the hardest thing about learning music, for her, was when first starting out.
“It is extremely hard to start the motivation to practice the music and stick with it.”
And on the other end of the spectrum, she said the easiest thing for her was sight reading music.
“This is when you play a piece you have never seen before all the way through, correctly,” she said.
She said ended up playing the flute because, “My mother played it at my age, so I was incredibly interested in learning it myself. “My brother had also just joined high school marching band at the time, so I wanted to follow his footsteps.”
She said she joined band halfway through the school year as a sixth grader and “…taught myself using basic music theory workbooks.”
While she began playing the flute later, she said her interest in music actually began earlier, when “…my grandfather put me in piano lessons.”
“In spring 2022, our Raider Symphonic Band earned a Superior at our Florida Band Association (FBA) Music Performance Assessment.”
The Raiders followed up in the fall of that year – this time, with the marching band earning a superior at the FBA Music Performance Assessment.
Burkes is also a member of the First Baptist Church of Bushnell Worship Arts Ministry and the group was invited to participate in a service at the National Museum of the Bible in Washington D.C.
She said she works hard on music and makes sure to collaborate with those around her.
“The cooperation of the band and having fun is the best way to earn the highest score,” at the competitions, she said.
“Music is extremely significant to me. I have been doing it for as long as I can remember. It provides a healthy output for all my emotions and stress.
“I plan to do it for the rest of my life. It is one of my favorite hobbies,” she said.
She credits band director Pete Perrone with providing her plenty of guidance and support throughout her high school music career, for moving her forward in music.
“I can also credit my choir director and church’s worship pastor, David Burtt. He has helped me grow in both my music career and relationship to Christ. He inspires me to follow my passions,” she said.
“My biggest strength is leadership. It comes to me naturally and I use this skill every opportunity presented. I am also hard-working and determined.
Burkes future hopes also include music in her career – her main goal is to teach elementary school music and participate in local orchestras.
As for things that have surprised her in music, she said it’s that there are many different skills in learning music and nobody is great at all of them. “Music takes lots of practice and one can always improve.”
Along with music, she enjoys writing poetry, painting, acting and baking.
Her parents are Donna and Eric – she has one younger sister, Katie and her older brother, Travis.
She said she’s also close to her grandmothers, Daisy and Alice, as well as her Aunt Penny.
Anything that might surprise those who know her?
“I really enjoy creative writing. My favorite thing is to sit back, watch the sunset, and write poetry,” she said.