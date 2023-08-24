Just before midnight, during last Tuesday night’s meeting, the Sumter County Commission voted not to approve the proposed fire assessment fees that would have had a serious impact on residents and businesses throughout the county.
The assessment was planned for the fiscal year Oct. 1, 2023 through Sept. 30, 2024.
While costs allocated to residential land use (single family, multi-family and mobile homes) were distributed on a per-dwelling unit, the costs allocated to non-residential land uses were distributed based on square footage for three different categories - commercial, industrial and institutional.
Vacant land within Sumter County was not be subject to the fire assessment MSBU.
The annual fire protection assessment revenue to be collected was an estimated $37,000,000 for the year, with $27,606,751 being paid by residential property owners. The current rate for property was $124 and the new fee would have been a 161% increase for residential property owners. The fee would have increased to $323.64 per residential dwelling.
Commercial and industrial property owners were facing increases in the thousands.
Commissioners listened to more than five hours of comments and pleas from citizens, as they shared how the proposed increase would impact their lives. One resident, already facing financial issues with the increased cost of living and caring for a family member, was overcome with emotion as she spoke before commissioners.
Among those who spoke, and based on the response of the crowd in the room, there was little support for approving the proposed fees, other than Villages POA (Property Owners Association). Even the majority of Villages residents who spoke at the podium were opposed to the increase.
Business owners cited the impact it would have on their livelihood – having paid hundreds of dollars a year for fire services in the past, they noted that their share would now increase to thousands.
RV park owners voiced concerns over the increase in general, but noted they would be charged for spaces that remained empty, not producing income, for a good portion of the year.
Others noted the impact it would have on the county in general – from the cost that businesses who paid the fee would pass on to the customer to the loss of businesses who wouldn’t be able to afford to stay in Sumter and the potential for those on fixed incomes.
The meeting drew a crowd, filling the main room, as well as an overflow room.
On the other hand, representatives from fire services were asked to share what not approving the tax will mean for fire services in the county.
They listed slower response times, less staff and less equipment to meet the needs in emergency situations, a layoff and demotion of some current employees, not hiring additional planned future staff and not building new stations that had been planned.
The SCFEMS provides the community with fire rescue and emergency medical services from 10 stations throughout the county. The VPSD operates eight fire stations (four new stations had been planned).
Facing a need to try and maintain and increase fire services and meet the balanced budget, as well as policy obligations and the need to have a balanced budget by October, commissioners added $1 to the current fee and the meeting was adjourned, leaving them the opportunity to continue discussions in September on how to come up with a solution for the shortfall.