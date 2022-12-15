Lake-Sumter State College (LSSC) will open a new training site, in the City of Eustis, for Commercial Driver (CDL) and line worker training programs.
The four-acre site is located on C.R. 44, just east of the intersection with S.R 19 in North Eustis. This land was donated to LSSC by the City of Eustis.
At the Sumter Center location, the CDL program currently serves approximately 400 students annually. The line worker program serves approximately 100 students each year.
Amid a nationwide trucker shortage, demand for commercial drivers continues to grow locally. In fact, on the day the city donated the land to the college, there were over 3,000 job openings for CDL drivers within 50 miles of the college’s new training site.
“Lake-Sumter State College is excited to open a new instructional site in Eustis for our CDL and line worker programs,” said Dr. Heather Bigard, president of LSSC.
“We are also very appreciative of the support from the staff and commission at the City of Eustis to make this happen. Rapid growth and development across our region are driving demand for commercial drivers in many industries. We are proud to be able to expand to meet this workforce demand by training students and helping connect them with employers.”
LSSC plans to open the new location in late summer 2023 after developing the vacant land. When operational, the additional site will allow LSSC to double its enrollment in the CDL and line worker programs.