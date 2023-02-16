Intersection of S.R. 44 and C.R. 229
A new traffic signal will be installed at the intersection of S.R. 44 and C.R. 229. This signal will include a mast arm configuration and pedestrian features along with roadway lighting. The intersection improvements will aid traffic flow to agribusinesses located on C.R. 229, such as Agromilllora and the future Green Life Farms and the increased trucking, as well as residential traffic anticipated between C.R. 462 and S.R. 44.
intersection of S.R. 44 and C.R. 231
A new traffic signal will be implemented at the intersection of S.R. 44 and C.R. 231. This signal will include a box-span configuration and concrete strain poles at each corner of the ntersection. The traffic signal will be designed to accommodate a four-leg junction, which will aid traffic flow with the future addition of Old Dominion Freight Line company, on the east side of C.R. 231.The signal will operate as flashing yellow for S.R. 44 and a flashing red for C.R. 231. This flashing operation will provide advance notification to drivers of possible slow-moving vehicles in and around the intersection and help improve safety.