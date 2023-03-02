The Times will publish a series of stories and bios on county staff – providing residents with a chance to get to know a little more about staff in positions, as well as the departments they work in. The first in the series is a story on new county veterinarian Dr. Elizabeth Fitzpatrick.
Last year, Sumter County hired its first County veterinarian to help lead its animal care operations at its Lake Panasoffkee facility. With hundreds of animals coming to Sumter County’s Animal Services facility on a regular basis, it was important to provide as much care as possible to its furry residents.
While the county has always ensured animals received the proper medical care, it was important to be able to provide that level of care onsite at Animal Services. Dr. Elizabeth Fitzpatrick has been able to do that and more.
Dr. Fitzpatrick is a graduate of the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine where she also completed the Maddie’s Shelter Medicine Certificate. Veterinary students earn the Certificate in Shelter Medicine after completing a rigorous series of electives, clerkships, and externships throughout all four years of veterinary school.
The 15-credit certificate is an internationally recognized credential of outstanding achievement and day-one readiness for animal welfare practice. Fitzpatrick also has completed course work in Fear Free Sheltering and Federal Emergency Management Assistance disaster training.
“I am always looking for other opportunities to grow in knowledge of sheltering, animal behavior and combating compassion fatigue by animal care facility staff,” Fitzpatrick said.
Prior to becoming a veterinarian, Fitzpatrick was a secondary school science teacher, as well as a professor for a veterinary technician training program.
Fitzpatrick values the importance of education as an integral part of her job. She believes in the importance of understanding “why” and ensuring that those who help pets understand it as well.
There are several areas that Fitzpatrick has been improving life for the animals at Sumter County Animal Services, as well as for those who work there. One area is outreach and adoptions. Staff are now participating in off-site adoption events such as a monthly adoption event at the Tractor Supply store in Bushnell and a mega adoption event in Pasco County. In one weekend, more than 20 Sumter County Animal Services dogs were adopted into their “forever” homes.
Getting greater community involvement has also been an important goal. One example was engaging children in pre-K, first and third grades to decorate holiday lunch bags for the dogs.
There has been a greater focus on increasing volunteers and fosters for the pets. A volunteer open house was held in August and many Sumter residents signed up to help. In the future, there will be a foster training program for those who would like to become kitten fosters during kitten season, which begins in the spring and runs into summer.
With the help of three newly-hired kennel supervisors, Sumter County Animal Services has been able to reduce the amount of time needed to clean the kennels and feed the animals, which has provided for more animal enrichment activity time. In addition, renovations were made to the Care Center to overhaul the cat housing to better suit the needs of the feline residents.
“We’ve completed construction of the new procedures room and are waiting on the installation of a few key items, which will allow us to start doing our own surgeries on campus,” Fitzpatrick said.
Recently, Fitzpatrick and the team at Sumter County Animal Services began creating an enrichment program that better serves the mental health of the animals at the shelter. These enrichments include peanut butter lathered Frisbees, milk bone and squeeze cheese sandwiches, and brown bag lunches for the dogs.
There are now eight play yards to ensure that dogs in smaller housing units have time to run around outside of their kennels. Soon, staff will receive training to run play groups for the dogs.
For the cats, volunteers have stuffed socks with fluff and catnip. All of these things help increase the animals’ social interaction with people and other animals as well as help their mental and physical needs. This enrichment increases the likelihood of a successful adoption for the animals.
Finally, Fitzpatrick believes that Sumter County residents ultimately are the greatest asset to the department, with hopes of even greater engagement and assistance regarding adoptions, fostering, volunteers and advocates for the agency and its furry residents.