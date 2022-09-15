Elder Options invites public to meeting
Elder Options will host a public meeting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7 in Elder Options Conference Room A, 100 SW 75th Street, Suite 301, Gainesville.
The Elder Options Board of Directors will take action on matters to be determined by the members, which may include matters such as the Chief Executive Officer’s Report.
Should any person wish to appeal any decision with respect to any matter considered at the above referenced meeting, he/she may need to ensure verbatim recording of the proceeding in order to provide a record for judicial review.
Persons with disabilities should contact Elder Options at least 48 hours prior to the meeting in order to request any special assistance.
Wildwood discount cards available
Wildwood Middle High School Booster Club has discount cards are on sale at various locations.
Cards are available at: Wildwood Ace Hardware, Wolfgang Dog Bakery, EyeSite, Cottage Garden, Adorn on Main, Renee Hair Salon Pinellas, Willie Jewel’s and SafeShip Magnolia Plaza.
The booster club supports all aspects of the school, including academics, athletics and arts.
Webster Cemetery Picnic set for Saturday, Oct. 8
The Webster cemetery picnic is slated for Saturday October the 8th at the Sumter county Farmers market.
The event includes barbecue pork and chicken dinners, chicken rice dinners and desserts. The picnic begins at 10:00 a.m.
There will be a dessert auction and live music. It’s an opportunity for friends, family and newcomers to gather for fellowship, as well as support the community. The picnic is a fundraiser for the community that provides upkeep for three local cemeteries.
The cemeteries are Marden of Memories, Stewart Chapel and Mount Zion.
Is Sumter county Farmers market is located on C. R. 471/Main Street in Webster.
Road reconstruction and closure schedule
County Road 229, from S.R. 44 to C.R. 462 will be closed for reconstruction beginning Sept. 19.
Residents and business driveways will be maintained,, and emergency vehicles will always be allowed. Driveways affected by construction activities will be notified at least 24 hours in advance. The expected detour opening date is the end of October.
The Sumter County contractor will reconstruct C.R. 229 to accommodate future growth. The local homes and business owners need to use caution while traveling C.R. 229. Please follow the detour signs. Always use caution for the safety of construction workers and yourself. Heavy machinery will be working near the travel way.
City ‘talking trash’ this Friday
This Saturday, Sept. 16, it’s time to talk trash in Wildwood, with a community cleanup day.
It’s the first of what the City is planning to make a quarterly cleanup, in an effort to make Wildwood “the cleanest town in Sumter County.”
The gathering starts at 8:30 a.m. with breakfast.
The work follows at 9 a.m., but there’s more – after two hours of work, the City plans to feed volunteers again, this with lunch.
Those interested in participating are urged to sign up by calling 352-661-6067 or emailing: ttradd@wildwood-fl.gov
Patronis issues caution in hot temperatures
Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis warns parents, caregivers and loved ones to never leave a child or pet unattended in a vehicle especially as a stifling heat wave impacts much of the state. In 2021, 23 children died in hot car related tragedies including three from Florida. Four deaths have been reported in 2022.
A major heat wave will impact much of the state this week bringing with it blazing temperatures and the dangers associated with hot cars. Parents and caregivers should never leave children alone in a car under any circumstances. Temperatures inside a parked car increase quickly, becoming dangerously hot in just a matter of minutes. Experts say that an average of 38 children die every year from hot car related tragedies. These heartbreaking numbers are preventable by following a few safety tips like staying alert when your daily routine changes and avoiding distractions while driving. Following these tips can help you and your loved ones avoid a hot car tragedy this summer.
Four Tips to Avoid Hot Car Tragedies
Check the back of your car. If you transport children, make it a routine to open the back door of your car every time you park, even if the child is not with you at the time.
Store an important item in the backseat. If you are driving a child, after you buckle them in a car seat or booster seat put something you need for your destination in the back seat as a reminder to open the back door, such as: a cellphone, employee badge, handbag, or other item you need to keep with you.
Use your phone alarm. Set the alarm on your cell phone or computer calendar as a reminder to drop your child off at childcare. Remember to make the alarm song/sound distinct and different from all other alert sounds on your device.
Beware of a change in routine. If you have a change in routine, such as your spouse or parent dropping your child off at childcare, make sure you confirm that the drop-off was made.