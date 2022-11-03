Big Brothers Big Sisters hosted their ribbon cutting ceremony last week.
A group of more than 100 volunteers spend time mentoring 112 Sumter County children from all the schools in the area. Director Nancy Larger notes they are looking for additional volunteers and currently have 20 children on the waiting list, from Wildwood Elementary School.
Larger said they work remotely and anyone interested in volunteering can contact her at 352-587-4994 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., or link to their website to complete paperwork.
The website is: bbbstampabay.org/be-a-big.