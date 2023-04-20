Cameron David Vesper

Cameron David Vesper

Just over a year after an investigation began in a child pornography case, a second arrest warrant was issued for a Bushnell man for 15 additional counts of child pornography.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, an arrest warrant was originally issued Cameron David Vesper, 32, on Oct. 4, 2022, on 12 counts of child pornography possession, after a six-month investigation by detectives assigned to Child Exploitation Investigations, members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Federal Task Force (ICAC). The case was initiated when detectives received information that a person living at the Bushnell address was distributing child pornography.

