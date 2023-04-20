Just over a year after an investigation began in a child pornography case, a second arrest warrant was issued for a Bushnell man for 15 additional counts of child pornography.
According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, an arrest warrant was originally issued Cameron David Vesper, 32, on Oct. 4, 2022, on 12 counts of child pornography possession, after a six-month investigation by detectives assigned to Child Exploitation Investigations, members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Federal Task Force (ICAC). The case was initiated when detectives received information that a person living at the Bushnell address was distributing child pornography.
A search warrant was issued on the home where Vesper was living on March 16 of last year. At the conclusion of the search warrant, several electronic devices were sent to FDLE forForensic Examination and according to the sheriff’s office, some of the images depicted children under the age of 10.
Additional devices, recovered during the original search warrant, were sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE).
On April 14, of this year, a second arrest warrant was issued, for an additional 15 counts of possession of child pornography, some of which depicted children under the age of two years old, according to the sheriff’s office press release. Due to the number of images recovered, coupled with the sexual battery of children, the 15 counts were upgraded to second degree felonies.
If you have any information about this investigation, you’re asked to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 352-793-2621. To remain anonymous, you can call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).