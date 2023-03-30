An 80-year-old Villages resident died as the result of a crash that occurred when he was bicycling along Hillsborough Trail in The Villages, last week, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
A golf cart was traveling eastbound on Hillsborough Trail and the bicyclist was traveling westbound in the provided bike/pedestrian/golf cart lane. Unable to see the bicyclist, due to the glare of the early morning sun, the golf cart turned left at the intersection of Ichabod Way and into the path of the bicyclist. As a result, the bicyclist struck the right front portion of the golf cart. The bicyclist was thrown to the roadway, suffering serious injuries.
Transported to an area hospital, the bicyclist died from injuries suffered during the collision, according to the report.