Are you hiring?
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Are you hiring?
If you’re searching for entry level workers and providing job opportunities, the Sumter County School District is hosting a Senior Hiring Fair on May 10. The event is slated from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Potential student certifications include: Adobe certifications: Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, etc; Childhood Development Associate; Certified
Nursing Assistant; Agritechnology certification; Agricultural Biotechnology certification; Animal Science certification; Agriculture Associate certification; Certified Landscape Technician; Certified Horticulture Professional; Microsoft Office Specialist Bundle certification; certified EKG technician; certified Medical
Administrative Assistant; certified Professional Food Manager (ServSafe); Entrepreneurship and Small business, Python Coding Specialist; Toon Boom and more.
The location is at Wildwood Middle High School, 700 Huey Street Wildwood, in the school gym.
For more information, contact Casey Ferguson at (352)793-5719 ext. 54210 or casey.ferguson@sumter.k12.fl.us