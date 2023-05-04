Dr. Heather Bigard will be the seventh president and the first female president for Lake-Sumter State College (LSSC). The inauguration event for Bigard will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2 at the Everett A. Kelly Convocation Center in Leesburg.
Bigard became the college’s seventh president, and the first female to hold the role, at the beginning of this academic year.
She brings more than 25 years of experience from a wide portfolio of higher education leadership to the role. As a first-generation college student who worked on campus to help fund her undergraduate education, Bigard understands the realities that students face when enrolling in college.
As president, Bigard has focused on maximizing higher education opportunities to learners across Lake and Sumter counties, while improving student success outcomes to transform lives and futures.
The inauguration ceremony will include: the National Anthem, sung by April Figueroa - an LSSC student. There will also be other student performances; welcome and greetings from trustees, students, faculty, staff, alumni; DeAnna Thomas, Executive Director of Lake Technical College; Heather Long, CEO of UF Health Central Florida; and Dr. Charles Mojock, former LSSC president, remarks from Chancellor Kathy Hebda, Florida College System, at the Florida Department of Education; the oath of office administered by Honorable Judge Jason Nimeth and presentation of the presidential medallion; keynote address from Bigard.
The Inauguration ceremony is open to the public and a community reception will follow.
Everett A. Kelly Convocation Center is located at 9501 U.S. Highway 441, Leesburg. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. and attendees should park in Lot A.
Founded in 1962, the college strives to offer a high-quality education at an affordable price to the communities of Lake and Sumter counties.
A member of the Florida College System, LSSC serves more than 7,500 students annually at three locations and online: Leesburg, South Lake (Clermont) and Sumterville. A fourth location in Four Corners will open in fall 2023. LSSC offers non-credit, certificate, associate degree and bachelor’s degree programs designed to support and prepare students to pursue their goals and join Florida’s dynamic workforce. LSSC is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. Learn more about LSSC at www.lssc.edu.