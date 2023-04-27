United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties (UWLS) has appointed Jessica Davis to serve as CEO, effective April 17, 2023. Davis joins UWLS from the Children’s Home Society of Florida.
Davis brings 25 years of experience in Nonprofit Industries. She is highly-skilled at maximizing resources and leveraging partnerships to produced sustained revenue growth and maximize collective impact. Davis has a keen ability to evaluate and implement innovative approaches that create efficiencies and maintain stability across the workplace.
“The UWLS Board is excited to welcome Jessica Davis as CEO and look forward to her leadership in growing United Way’s presence and support of Lake and Sumter Counties,” said Dr. Laura Byrd, Board Chair of United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties. “We remain committed to executing United Way’s mission of serving those in need and Jessica brings the experience and the skills to increase the impact to our communities!”
Davis has served on many boards, committees and work groups to improve the outcomes for children and families in Florida, including her current role on the Board of Directors with First Tee of Central Florida.
“I am excited about this new opportunity and committed to supporting the dedicated team members, volunteers, and supporters at United Way of Lake & Sumter and leading this organization in its next phase of growth and innovation,” said Jessica Davis.
United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties serves needs in the areas of income, education and health in both Lake and Sumter Counties. Whether these needs exist among members of the ALICE Population, Veteran population, those who’ve never faced hardship before, or those who wish to support or volunteer to serve and share with others, United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties facilitates and delivers a number of direct services and programs including the Master Teacher program, lending library, and Born Learning Trail for early education; the Mission United program to guide Veterans through the complex system of benefits; the VITA program providing free tax preparation, the Family Stability Services program providing financial assistance for rent, mortgage, and utilities, and the Stronger Families program teaching participants the skills to increase sustainability and self-sufficiency. United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties also provides grants or support that funds programs in over 20 partner agencies or non-profits.
For more information about United Way, please visit UnitedWay.org.