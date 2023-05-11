An open house of Langley Health Services (LHS) new dental bus was held for donors to the Smiles for Veterans Fund.
The interior of the bus is a custom two-chair dental office. Most dental services can be done inside the bus by LHS dentist and staff.
The Smiles for Veterans fund was started in 2017 as a collaborative effort led by Rotarian Jim Bodenner. Seed funds from the Sunshine State Veterans Fund and Summer Glen Veterans and Rotary Club of the Villages to provide grants to low income veterans for dental services.
“As we have shared the story, donations have come in from individuals, the Military Officers of America Association-Villages Chapter and other groups,” according to Rotarian Dusty Rhodes.
The first months of the program involved many extractions and Quinn reached out to Bodenner to explain the need to follow-up with dentures.
“We have been able to offer dentures for $800, plus a grant from Smiles for Veterans to cover the balance,” said Quinn.
To date more than 400 grants have been provided.
During the open house event, one low income veteran showed up to see if he qualified.
“He is getting dental work as we speak,” Quinn said.
A check presentation for the Smiles for Veterans fund was also made that day, to Tom Chase, CEO Langley Health Services from The Village of Poinciana Social Club and Rotary Club of The Villages Evening. The check was for $4,272.
The Dental Bus is on the road Monday - Friday providing free dental care to low income persons at several Marion County locations. Call Langley for details call 352-569-2938.