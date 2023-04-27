A 38-year-old man was arrested Tuesday morning in the Croom-A-Coochee area, wanted for five counts of attempted murder, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team conducted a search warrant on a house in the area. While serving the warrant, they found Jonathan Post, who was wanted in Pasco County on five counts of attempted murder. During the warrant, law enforcement discovered firearms at the residence and Lee was also arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the SCSO.
During the execution of the search warrant, a short stand-off occurred as Post barricaded himself in a trailer. Deputies deployed gas and Post surrendered without further incident.
He was taken to into custody and booked into the Sumter County Detention Center.