On Friday, March 24, Troy Kinkade, then 23, of Plant City, was sentenced by a Sumter County Judge for charges arising from a fatal 2018 traffic crash, according to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) press release.
Kinkade was sentenced to the Florida Department of Corrections for 30 years as a habitual violent felony offender for murder, life as a habitual violent felony offender for DUI Manslaughter with leaving the scene, life as a habitual violent felony offender for vehicular homicide with leaving the scene, five years for Driving While License Suspended or Revoked Involving a Death and five years for fleeing from law enforcement with all counts to run concurrent, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The original FHP report was issued in March of 2018. According to the report, the following list the series of events relating that resulted in the death of a 61-year-old Homosassa woman.
The crash occurred at approximately 6 a.m. on March 6, 2018 as a Florida Highway Patrol officer was conducting speed enforcement in the median of I-75, at the Sumter and Marion County Line. The Trooper clocked a 2017 Nissan Altima traveling at 92 miles per hour, southbound on I-75. The Trooper attempted to overtake the Altima, which abruptly exited I-75 at S.R. 44.
A 2006 Toyota Camry, driven by 61-year-old Kristi Reed of Homosassa was traveling eastbound on S.R. 44. At the intersection of the exit ramp and S.R. 44, the Altima failed to stop at a red traffic signal and collided with Reed’s Camry as it passed under a green traffic signal. Both vehicles rotated to final rest along the south grass shoulder of the intersection.
After the crash, the driver of the Altima exited the vehicle and attempted to flee the scene of the crash on foot.
The Trooper, arriving after the collision, gave chase on foot and apprehended the driver.
Reed sustained fatal injuries at the scene of the crash and the driver of the Altima was later arrested for DUI Manslaughter, Vehicular Homicide, Driving While License Suspended Involving a Death, Leaving the Scene of a Crash Involving a Death, a felony warrant for Resisting an Officer With Violence and a misdemeanor warrant for No Valid Driver License, both issued from Hillsborough County. He was taken to the Sumter County Detention Center.