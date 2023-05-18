Wildwood’s Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) is now offering grants to enhance the city’s downtown revitalization.
Applicants may include both commercial property owners and business lessees in the CRA area. The program is designed to assist with building improvements that create a more enticing downtown district.
The CRA may award a 50% reimbursement up to $10,000 for a qualifying project. Eligible projects include rehabilitation and improvements of existing business facades visible from the street or public right-of-way, including storefronts, cornices, gutters and downspouts, signs, exterior lighting, canopies, awnings, painting and masonry cleaning.
Roofs, structural foundations, billboards, security systems, non-permanent fixtures, interior window coverings, personal property and equipment, security bars, razor/barbed wire fencing, streetscape, landscaping, sidewalks and paving projects are not eligible.
The grants complement redevelopment projects now underway on city-owned property on U.S. 301/Main Street. Last month, geotechnical engineering work began as part of preconstruction activities for the new parking garage and railyard commercial project across from Wildwood City Hall. “Wildwood’s Downtown Master Plan is the product of our community’s vision for a more vibrant downtown area,” said City Manager Jason McHugh.
“It’s a long-range, forward-thinking plan integrating a multitude of projects and components, both public and private. Now that we’ve planted the seeds, we look forward to seeing those projects take root and grow.”
The grant program is managed by Development Services Director Melanie Peavy, who has been involved in every step of the Downtown Master Plan’s evolution.
“In the 20-plus years I’ve worked here, I’ve seen Wildwood grow from a tiny town into the city it is today,” Peavy explained.
“That growth has brought many changes and challenges, as well as tremendous opportunity. Our goal with these grants is to help local businesses overcome some of those challenges so they can seize opportunities at hand.”
Program details and applications are available at www.wildwood-fl.gov/bc-cra or by calling 352-330-1334.