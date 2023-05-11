SECO Energy has been named a 2023 Tree Line USA Utility by the Arbor Day Foundation. Tree Line USA recognizes public and private utilities that help to preserve and enhance America’s urban forests. This is the sixteenth year that SECO Energy has attained the Tree Line USA accolade.
Tree Line USA is a national program that is enabled through a partnership between the Arbor Day Foundation and the National Association of State Foresters. Tree Line USA fosters the coexistence of reliable and safely delivered electricity amidst communities that maintain healthy tree populations.
Recognized as a Tree Line USA utility for 16 years in a row, SECO Energy once again worked to meet five program standards: follow industry standards for quality tree care; provide yearly worker training in best tree care practices; sponsor a tree planting and education program; maintain a tree-based energy conservation program; participate in an Arbor Day celebration.
“Trees are essential to creating more urban green space in communities across the United States,” said Dan Lambe, CEO of the Arbor Day Foundation. “They also offer significant benefits to residents, including clean air, clean water and the necessary shade provided by trees. Service providers like SECO Energy are demonstrating how easily trees and utilities can coexist for the benefit of communities and residents.”
CEO Curtis Wynn recognized SECO Energy’s Vegetation Management team for their sustained excellence as a Tree Line USA Utility.
“Congratulations to the Vegetation Management team for adhering to the Arbor Day Foundation’s Tree Line USA standards for 16 years. This is quite an achievement, and we are very proud of your commitment to quality tree care in America’s urban forests. SECO Energy makes significant investments into its vegetation management program and adheres to best practices for the safe management of our existing rights-of-way to reduce power outages,” Wynn said.
“SECO Energy consistently supports good stewardship of the environment. We want SECO Energy members to know that healthy, well-groomed trees planted in the right place can help reduce their annual energy costs.”
Visit Right Tree Right Place for tips on planting trees away from power lines and how trees can help reduce annual energy bills.