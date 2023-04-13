SECO Energy District 5 Trustee Shannon Wright completed the requirements to earn the Director Gold Credential (DGS) from the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA).
According to the NRECA, the DGC recognizes directors/trustees who desire a tangible credential that demonstrates their ongoing commitment to advancing their knowledge and performing their fiduciary duty to the best of their ability. The DGC offers a continuing education path for directors/trustees beyond the Credentialed Cooperative Director (CCD) and Board Leadership Certificate (BLC).
Wright lives in Lake Panasoffkee and has been a SECO Energy member since 2014. She was elected to the SECO Energy Board of Trustees in 2022.
“I am proud to join the other board trustees who have achieved the Director Gold Credential from the NRECA. This process has equipped me to better serve, not just the SECO Energy members I represent in District 5, but our electric cooperative as a whole. My experience as a SECO Energy Trustee has been a rewarding one,” Wright said.
“Congratulations, Mrs. Wright, on achieving the NRECA’s Director Gold Credential. Your commitment to the NRECA educational path is a benefit to SECO Energy, its members and the Board of Trustees. Thank you for expanding your preparedness to serve at such a high level,” said SECO Energy CEO Curtis Wynn.
SECO Energy is a not-for-profit electric utility operated for and owned by its members. SECO’s nine-member Board of Trustees consists of members who live in SECO’s service area. Trustees are elected to oversee the governance of the cooperative. Each Trustee on SECO Energy’s Board is elected by the members who reside in his/her district. Collectively, the Trustees are responsible for establishing, reviewing and revising corporate policies to ensure that SECO continues to preserve reliable, affordable service for all members.