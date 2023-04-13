Energy CEO Curtis

SECO Energy CEO Curtis Wynn, District 5 Trustee Shannon Wright and trustee board president, Gerald Anderson (District 3) are shown left to right. Wright is shown with her Director Gold Credential Certificate.

SECO Energy District 5 Trustee Shannon Wright completed the requirements to earn the Director Gold Credential (DGS) from the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA).

According to the NRECA, the DGC recognizes directors/trustees who desire a tangible credential that demonstrates their ongoing commitment to advancing their knowledge and performing their fiduciary duty to the best of their ability. The DGC offers a continuing education path for directors/trustees beyond the Credentialed Cooperative Director (CCD) and Board Leadership Certificate (BLC).

