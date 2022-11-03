The Timucua Chapter of the National Society Colonial Dames of the XVII Century held a ceremony to celebrate the marking of the historic Bank of Wildwood - currently Miz Kathi’s Cotillion Southern Cafe.
It was well attended not only by members of the society but also community members, Mayor Ed Wolf of Wildwood and Congressman Daniel Webster, who brought greetings and shared remarks about historic preservation and the City of Wildwood.
The Bank of Wildwood was opened in 1908 and is believed to be the oldest commercial building still standing in the city today. The first bank president was David H. Baker, who came to Wildwood in the late 1800s and built the well-known Baker House on S.R. 44. A descendant of Baker’s attended the ceremony, as well as other descendants of former bank presidents.
The visitors shared their family history, as it pertained to the bank.
Amanda Geer, the Timucua Chapter first vice president of the organization, spent months researching the bank’s history, referencing sources and documenting all the information. The research was shared with the State of Florida’s Department of State, Division of Historical Resources, adding the Bank of Wildwood to the Florida Master Site File, which is the official inventory of historical and cultural resources in the state.
Geer shared the key findings from her research during the ceremony.
Kathi Hall Vincent, known as Miz Kathi, is the current owner of the building and business. Along with the business location being marked by the state, Vincent’s family home is on the National Register of Historic Places.
She shared information about her venture in Wildwood and the significance to the community in recognizing the history of Wildwood.
The commemorative event concluded with an unveiling of the marker which is placed on the front of the building.
Vincent also hosted the group for a lunch reception.
Colonial Dames
The National Society Colonial Dames XVII Century membership is for women, aged 18 years or older, who are lineal descendants of an ancestor who lived and served prior to 1701 in one of the original American colonies, in the geographical area of the current United States.
Their focus is on preserving the memory of those who settled in the country, prior to 1701.
Established on July 15, 1915, the National Society Colonial Dames XVII Century is a non-profit organization with its headquarters located in Washington D.C.
In an effort to follow up with their focus, they are dedicated to the preservation of historic sites and records, promotion of heraldry and coats of arms and support of charitable projects and education.
If you’re interested in learning more about how Colonial Dames support historic preservation in the community and/or membership, visit www.Facebook.com/TimucuaChapter.