Dade Battlefield Historic State Park is located in Bushnell, off Battlefield Drive. The park offers a variety of events throughout the year.
Nov. 5, Saturday, Noon – 2 p.m.
Line Dancing
Enjoy an introductory line dancing class with our expert volunteer dancer. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass. Pre-registration is required. E-mail DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or call the park office at 352-793-4781 to register.
Nov. 12, Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Florida Heritage Day
Join us in celebrating Florida’s rich past with period living-history demonstrations, music, folk crafts, pioneer games for children and hands-on activities for both children and adults. Food vendor and more. Cost is $5/vehicle.
Nov. 15, Tuesday, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Pine Needle Basket Class
Traditional pine needle basketry is taught by Dade’s experienced volunteers. All materials are provided to make a long-leaf pine needle basket. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person activity fee. Group size is limited to 12. Pre-registration is required. E-mail DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or call the park office at 352-793-4781 to register.
Nov. 16, Wednesday, 10 a.m. – Noon
Holiday Craft Class: Natural Ornaments
Prepare early to decorate your house naturally as we make decorative holiday crafts from palm and palmetto fronds, pine needles and other natural materials. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass, plus $5/person activity fee; children 12 and under free. Pre-registration is required. E-mail DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or call the park office at 352-793-4781 to register.
Dec. 3, Saturday, 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Christmas on the Florida Frontier
Celebrate a pioneer Christmas at Dade with old timey music, wreath making, punch tin crafting, Virginia Reel, caroling, rag, corn husk and clothes pin doll making, soap carving, period demonstrators, home-made wassail, popcorn over a fire, candle-making, old time general store, frontier foods and more. Cost is $5/vehicle.
Dec. 9, Friday, 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
Dade Bird Walk
Fall bird migrants have moved into Dade for their wintering grounds. Bring binoculars or borrow some from the park to see these avian visitors as well as our resident birds. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass. Bring a hat, sunscreen, water and insect repellent.
Dec. 15, Thursday, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Pine Needle Basket Class
Traditional pine needle basketry is taught by Dade’s experienced volunteers. All materials are provided to make a long-leaf pine needle basket. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person activity fee. Group size is limited to 12. Pre-registration is required. E-mail DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or call the park office at 352-793-4781 to register.