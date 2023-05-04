Better Life Academy is a private school in Sumterville, Florida. We are an elementary, middle and high school with kindergarten thru 12th grade - 98 students attending.
Our school works with children who need additional support to be successful.
Jennifer Haines is the director of the school. This school is very important to me as my son attends the school. He has Asperger’s which recently was placed on the autism spectrum. Public school was not enough for him and he needed more support.This school has been a blessing to not only our family but many families in the area.
Two years ago I decided to start a PTO at Better Life Academy. We are a non-profit PTO and are currently working on raising money to build a playground at the school. Currently the school does not have a playground for the students.
On March 25, 2023, Better Life Academy PTO held its first Clay Shoot at Blackjack Sporting Clays in Sumterville. We held the event to raise money to build a playground at the school. There were several sponsorship options and also team registrations. There were several great companies in the area that donated to our event and participated with teams in attendance. We also had several donations towards our raffle portion of the event. We had 28 raffle baskets with items like Universal tickets, Sonny’s gift certificates and three different safari trips (Argentina, South Africa & New Zealand). The event had 50 plus people in attendance and we were able to raise $20,000!
But we need to raise a lot more. The final price of the entire playground from equipment to installation will be $100,000.00. At this time we are scheduled to have another clay shoot next year to help us meet our goal. We are still taking donations to make the playground happen. Anyone who would like to donate can call Haines at 352-805-0297 or email at pto-sumter@betterlifeofcentralfl.com