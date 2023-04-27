“Things went great. Students and families had a great time,” said teacher and Bingo Chili Night organizer Meggen Mannino.
The Wildwood Elementary School PTO hosts the chili and bingo fundraiser annually, using the money to make sure each student in the school has a chance to go on a field trip.
“We made a little more than $9,300. We had more than 300 people,” she said, adding that they had a lot of volunteers, as well as “our amazing staff who helped serve chili, man grade level fundraising tables, sell bingo cards and monitor the floor.
“It is definitely is a community/school team effort for our kids!” she said.
For the past nearly 20 years, the PTO has sent hundreds of students on field trips around the state.
PTO members came up with the chili bingo event as a way to fund school field trips to places like St. Augustine at the old fort, the zoo or the aquarium. Mannino, her husband Paul and a group of dedicated volunteers and staff make it work each year.
Most of the funds for the field trips comes from the Chili Bingo Night and there’s little to no cost for families.
She said their St. Augustine trip is the most expensive costing the group $36 per child – for bus, gas, travel, etc.
But there’s no cost to the student. The students tour the fort, take a little walk around town and get a glimpse of the ocean on their way home, Mannino said.
There’s also curriculum built around the field trips, to add to the students’ learning opportunities.
She noted that the community is very supportive.
Players can go home with anything from cash to things like theme park tickets and electronics.