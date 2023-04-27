This is a series to introduce the public to some of Sumter County’s newest teachers. This week, the focus is on Sydna Eastman – Wildwood Elementary School.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
This is a series to introduce the public to some of Sumter County’s newest teachers. This week, the focus is on Sydna Eastman – Wildwood Elementary School.
Sydna Eastman said she had always been drawn to teaching.
“But I started my career as a medical claims adjuster. I had a hard time sitting still when I was younger, so I found a job that kept me busy.”
Although it’s her first year teaching in Sumter - math and science at Wildwood Elementary School, she’s a 1986 graduate of Virginia Tech in 1986.’
“I have been teaching for 18 years,” she said.
She said she’s taught students in grades Pre-K to college and this year, her first year in Sumter, she’s enjoying the group of fourth graders she’s been teaching this year.
“They are a great group of students.”
While she said she has many positive people who have helped her along in life, “I would have to thank God for his continued presence in my life.”
Of her most memorable moments, she said “…the funniest comments came from the five years that I taught preschool. The students are so honest. One student asked me ‘Why did you kill your hair?’ when he heard me say that I dye my hair.
“Another student asked me, ‘what is wrong with your neck?’, ‘who cut your face?’ – talking about the wrinkles on my face.
“My favorite was when a student said, ‘you can’t be a teacher - you look like a grandma!’”
“Teaching is important, because we are preparing the next generation for the world.”
She enjoys teaching, but does note that sometimes she gets tired of all of the state testing.
“I work hard and I expect my students to work hard as well.”
From Virginia, she said, “I grew up and raised my own kids in the suburbs of Richmond, Va. My husband and I are now living in The Villages.”
Outside the classroom, Eastman said she enjoys walking her dog, yoga and tai chi.
“My husband and I take at least one cruise per year.”