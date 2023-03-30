Earlier this month, Webster Elementary students read their way to success and wrote their own story about principals and pigs and kisses. Whether it was fairy tales, fiction or non-fiction, students have been busy reading away, earning points for their Accelerated Reader program. Their challenge was to earn 12,000 points, school-wide. For their efforts, they could watch their school principal, Jessica Furlong, pucker up and kiss Grace the pig, according to event coordinator Ash Ugur – the school’s media specialist.
Students were earning points right up until their deadline for the March 17 event, just crossing the line for the win, according to Ugur.
“We just look for different ways to motivate students to read,” and this was a challenge they threw in at during February, she said, noting it was just prior to the Sumter County Fair when they came up with the idea.
Throughout the month, they let students know how they were doing with a “kiss-o-meter,” adding to the chart each time they earned another thousand points.
On the day of the big event, Grace was brought to the school, where she spent a couple of hours being looked over by the students.
Grace was a “very sweet pig,” Ugur said.
This month, the students are working toward their final quarter prize, which is a water day at the end of the year. There’ll be water slides, bounce houses and more.
The final quarter Is also about meeting personal goals rather than school total goals. Ugur said they’re still working on what that final goal number will be for the students.
The fun for the year includes sliming the principal, bounce houses, a magician and a bubble show.
They “…always try to change it up,” making it a little different than the year before, she said.