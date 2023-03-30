Earlier this month, Webster Elementary students read their way to success and wrote their own story about principals and pigs and kisses. Whether it was fairy tales, fiction or non-fiction, students have been busy reading away, earning points for their Accelerated Reader program. Their challenge was to earn 12,000 points, school-wide. For their efforts, they could watch their school principal, Jessica Furlong, pucker up and kiss Grace the pig, according to event coordinator Ash Ugur – the school’s media specialist.

Students were earning points right up until their deadline for the March 17 event, just crossing the line for the win, according to Ugur.

