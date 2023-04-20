Band and choir directors from around the county had their students on stage in March with a variety of musical performances in their annual All County Sumter County Music & Art Showcase in March. The event included performances by students in various areas of the arts, from all over the county.

This year’s showcase was coordinated by band director Pete Perrone and the students performed a variety of music, including contemporary, classical, jazz, general concert band, modern concert band and pop.

