Band and choir directors from around the county had their students on stage in March with a variety of musical performances in their annual All County Sumter County Music & Art Showcase in March. The event included performances by students in various areas of the arts, from all over the county.
This year’s showcase was coordinated by band director Pete Perrone and the students performed a variety of music, including contemporary, classical, jazz, general concert band, modern concert band and pop.
Wildwood Middle High School, South Sumter High School, Wildwood Elementary School, Bushnell Elementary School, Lake Panasoffkee Elementary School, Webster Elementary School and South Sumter High School participated.
The performances included Polly Wolly Doodle, Be a Light and Three Little Birds by the elementary performers; Let’s Rock, Latin Fire and High adventure by the middle school performers.
The high school band performers played Big Four March, Ammerland and Avengers: End Game.
The middle and high school choruses performed Dynamite, Speechless and Don’t Stop Me Now.
The grand finale, which included all performers, from each of the schools, was Journey in Concert – a medley of Journey songs.
Music teachers and band directors who participated were: David Christiansen, Robert Clark, Carlos Ramon-Cerezo, Karen Long, Cory Lowery, Ashley Bunting and Perrone.
Along with the musical presentation, art teachers Julie Fahey, Sarah Olsen and Melissa Ngo, displayed works created by their students from the middle and high schools.
The production drew an estimated 300 spectators. The performances are by school band and choir members.
Perrone said the last performance includes every student performing in the night’s presentation.
Next year’s showcase will be held at Wildwood Middle High School. The event serves as a fundraiser for the band.
The annual events are open to the public and serve as a fundraiser.
South Sumter has two events coming up – one two-day event with the location still to be determined.
There will also be a Friday, May 5 event at 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Bushnell.