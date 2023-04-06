Registration is open for the Sumter County School District VPK and Kindergarten Round-up.
Parents can follow the following three steps for success: Log on to www.floridaearlylearning.com to register for your child’s VPK Certificate of Eligibility (VPK students only. Kindergarten students do not need this form); follow up by logging on to www.sumter.k12.fl.us to complete the mandatory online new student registration; after completing the online registration forms, contact your child’s school to RSVP your time to attend the on-site registration event.
Attend the registration round-up event at your child’s school and bring the required documentation.
Lake Panasoffkee Elementary School will hold their registration round-up on Tuesday afternoon, April 11, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the school; Webster Elementary School will hold their registration round-up on Tuesday afternoon, April 18 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the school; Wildwood Elementary School will hold their registration round-up on Tuesday afternoon, April 25, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the school.
Bushnell Elementary School has already held their round-up date.
Parents/Guardians should bring the following required documentation to the registration event: certified birth certificate, current immunization records, school physical (dated after Aug, 10, 2022) and a Certificate of Eligibility (VPK students only. Call 793-5430 if you need assistance with this form.)
Any child that resides in Sumter County that turns four years of age, on or before Sept. 1, qualifies to register for VPK. Students that are five years of age, on or before Sept. 1, may register for kindergarten. Voluntary prekindergarten is free to every student and acceptance into the program is not based on family income. VPK space is limited so do not delay. Children are not required to attend registration.
For more information, please contact your child’s school or Jeanne Harris-Lively at 793-9444.