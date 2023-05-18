The May 11, the meeting of Sumter County Retired Educators Association was held at the Fellowship Hall of First Baptist Church, Bushnell, at 10:30 a.m. There were 13 members in attendance, along with two students: fifth grader Tristan Hatcher and senior grader Emily Burkes.
The chapter honored the winner of the Sumter County 5th Grade Essay Contest, sponsored by SCREA. This year’s winner was Tristan Hatcher who attends Lake Panasoffkee Elementary. His essay about his grandfather and was also selected as the best in District IV of Florida Retired Educators Association.
Tristan read his essay to the chapter before receiving two certificates and a monetary gift from SCREA. Tristan’s mother, Christiane Hatcher, and his grandparents, Gilley and Tod Spaude, were also in attendance.
Two seniors were awarded the chapter scholarships for 2023: South Sumter senior Emily Burkes plans to attend Lake-Sumter State College and the University of South Florida and major in Elementary Music Education. Emily has participated in band, HI-Q, FCCLA, Glow Club and many church activities. Eric and Donna Burkes are her parents.
Wildwood Middle High School recipient Kaytlin Kenny could not attend the meeting. She plans to continue her education at Lake-Sumter State College and was inspired to become an elementary teacher by her mother. Kaytlin has been active in sports in high school, is a member of the National Honor Society and is active in her church.
In chapter news, Laura and Larry Shuyler will attend the state convention this month. Also, Ms. Shuyler presented two proposed changes to the chapter’s constitution. The voting on these changes will be at the September meeting. Dues will be collected in September.
The retired educators group members were happy to present awards to Sumter County youth and to meet their families. Everyone enjoyed a salad and sandwich luncheon that was provided by the members. The next SCREA meeting will be in September.