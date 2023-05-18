Tareese Harris
Tareese Harris began playing football in fourth grade, but wasn’t really interested in the game at first, noting he was actually scared to play.
These days, it’s no fear for Harris – just signing on to play college ball for Midway University in Kentucky.
The Wildwood Middle High School senior played receiver for the Wildcats, wearing jersey number 17.
He said he loves the game and loves the loud cheers from the fan.
“It kind of fuels my fire,” he said.
Harris plans to study accounting and finance, putting it to use owning his own business one day, he said.
He said his dad did play some football in his youth, but was more of a basketball player.
Through football, he said he’s learned that you’re going to make mistakes, but you just learn from them.
He’s ready to play college ball, but also a little nervous because it’s out of state, he said.
At 18, he’ll be heading off to fall camp to play as an Eagle.
For him, his confidence and success come from, “My work ethic,” noting his advice to others would be the same – “Keep working hard.”
And “…never give up what you dream of.”
As for putting things together for his successes, he said he encourages himself, “Telling myself – ‘I can do this, I got this.’ “
He cites professional football players Justin Jefferson and Jerry Rice as inspiring to him, but the face-to-face inspiration in his life has been his mom, because of, “… the way she lived out her dream of being a nurse,” he said.
And Harris notes teamwork is important, “Because you can’t get anything done if your teams not all in sync,” he said.
Off the field and outside the classroom, he works a job and enjoys playing video games.
He said his parents, Genora Worthen and Ziron Worthen are excited but also a little nervous because he’ll be in another state. He has four siblings – a brother Ziron and sisters Zira, Zyla and Tyrenoia.
Emily Wright
Emily Wright is agile, she’s courageous, she’s skilled – and she’s a flyer.
She used to be a dancer, and while she still gets a chance to dance, the Wildwood Middle High School cheerleader really loves it when she gets to fly – tossed into the air by her squad mates as she cheers the home team on.
Wright started dancing when she was only three years old, but earlier this season, she was awarded a scholarship and signed on to cheer for Stetson University.
Wright spent years dancing – a part of the In His Steps group, becoming competitive at age six. She even danced in the same group as the daughter of the woman who would become her cheer coach – Jacqueline Boone.
In April of this year, the Wildwood team attended a combine event, where participants can show their stunts and abilities. Cheerleading scouts were watching and it was “nerve-wracking,” according to Wright, but Stetson apparently liked what they saw, offering her the scholarship.
She credits Boone and her other coach, Audrey Allen with their encouragement.
“I had known Mrs. Boone for a long time - her daughter and I danced together,” she said of her coach, noting that Boone became cheer coach, she encouraged Wright to join the squad.
She noted that cheer also incorporates dance.
Wright said she most enjoys being a flyer and working the side base position. The side base holds the feet of the flyer. As a flyer – the cheerleader that gets tossed up in the air during performances. She can do things like a toe touch and basket toss with a toe touch.
Her first time out, she said she “… scared to go very high,” noting with humor, that her mother still panics every time she’s up.
But after that first time, “It just felt like the most freeing thing ever.”
She said she’s been dropped a couple of times, but “Usually, I just get back up and do it again,” she said.
At 18, she’s the daughter of Megan and Dave Wright and has two sisters and one brother - Breanna, Karahlynn and David.
But she also feels like her teammates are her little sisters, noting she’s the oldest on the squad.
She said it was surprising “How easy it is to become a family in a year,” she joined the team as a junior.
“Leaving them is going to be hard.”
She plans to get her business degree and become an event planner.
The ultimate achievement for Wright in the sport would be, “Honestly to just encourage people to never give up. Even in doubt, always try your hardest.”
Cheer is a very “…new thing for me and my family,” noting they were surprised when she said she was giving up dance to cheer.
“I always thought I would stick with dance,” but the fact that she can still dance as part of routines works for her, making it the best of both worlds, she said.
And as a cheerleader, it’s not summer camp – the new squad is already practicing – not together, but her coach has given her a regimen and she has to workout every day, she said, relying on her gym membership to get her workouts done.
“I practice at least an hour a day,” along with working two part-time jobs – one at a country club, the other as a horse trainer.
Wright said she’s shown steers and animlas in FFA since she was in seventh grade.
Along with her two coaches, she also credits her dance teacher, Linzi Rice for her helping get where she is today.
She said Boone always told her, “If you never tried, then you’ll never know the outcome.”
And with her background at the Christian dance studio, she still prays every time she goes on.
“You never know what’s going to happen and I would like his story to be told through my dancing or cheering,” she said.
As for advice to others, “Always believe in themselves and try their hardest - no matter what, no matter who’s rooting for you – always root for yourself.”